DON gets grant to help farmers grow industrial hemp

A Commonwealth Specialty Crop Block Grant of $11,450 has been awarded to DON Enterprises for Project Western PA Hemp Fiber to support western Pennsylvania farmers to learn to grow hemp for its fiber in 2021.
DON plans to invest in a hemp fiber decortication facility to be located in this region which will serve farmers within a 200-mile radius. Decortication mechanically processes the hemp stalks into long bast fibers and separates the inner woody core, which is called hurd. The fiber can be used in plastic injection molding processes, non-woven applications such as disinfectant wipes and car door interior panels, as well as for textiles and paper products. The hurd is used in hempcrete, animal bedding and mulch.
“We became interested in hemp fiber as part of our work on economic revitalization — hemp fiber can be a real opportunity for our area farmers who have been facing increasingly difficult conditions,” DON founder and CEO Chris Lloyd said. “We believe in local control by local people. We want to invest in and operate a fiber processing facility in western Pennsylvania to create jobs and support area farmers with a new option for their crop rotation. We realized that farmers need help to learn to grow hemp for fiber because it has not been grown since World War II in this country. So, in 2019 we started our Hemp Test Acres Program.”
Hemp is not marijuana because it does not contain more than trace amounts of THC, the psychoactive component. DON is required to have its crops tested for compliance and the crops had no detectable THC.
“Interest in the applications of hemp fiber is increasing dramatically,” explained Lori Daytner, vice president of program development. “One application, the use of the fibers in plastics as a reinforcing component, can be particularly important due to the significant number of plastics manufacturers in Pennsylvania and Ohio.
“Non-woven applications are already in use, for example the BMW i3 model is made from 14 percent hemp content and was featured at the Pennsylvania Farm Show in January of this year. Georgia-Pacific announced they intend to have wipes made from hemp on the market by the end of this year.”
The DON Hemp Test Acres Program is in its second year. In 2019, one farmer in Enon Valley tested a hemp fiber variety on four acres. This year, four farmers in Lawrence and Mercer Counties and two farmers in Trumbull and Tuscarawas counties in Ohio participated in the project, which provided each farmer with a growing permit and seeds and paid for other production costs.
Justin Brackenrich, Penn State Extension agronomy educator, and Lee Beers, Ohio State Extension area leader and educator, provided support and oversaw growing data collection. Each farmer grew a half-acre to one-acre plots of two different varieties of industrial hemp. The varieties were chosen for their expected quantity of fiber yield, quality of the potential fiber, and their performance in other countries with similar latitudes and weather. The 2020 varieties reached heights ranging from 6 to 10 feet tall.
“Unlike last year, which was hurt by the heavy rainfall, this year had a good planting window, but the dry period in July and August likely prevented our test acres from reaching their full potential of 12 feet tall,” Daytner noted.
Westminster College business and science students collaborated on this year’s project by doing market research and generating web page content.
Industrial hemp can be grown in multiple latitudes and was once an important crop in Pennsylvania.
