A $75,000 Commonwealth Specialty Crop Block Grant has been awarded to DON Enterprises for Project PA Hemp Home to support research, testing and an application to the International Construction Code (ICC) for hempcrete building material.
“Promoting the use of this natural, non-toxic building material will have direct impact on agricultural economic development in our region,” said DON founder and CEO Chris Lloyd.
“We are working to build awareness of and market demand for hemp construction materials.
Building from locally grown materials will benefit farmers, our environment and help to support our local economy”.
DON will use hempcrete in renovating a blighted property in New Castle. Hempcrete, a nonstructural, biocomposite insulation material, is made from three natural, non-toxic ingredients — industrial hemp hurd (the inner woody core of the hemp stalk), lime binder and water. Plastering, a trade which has become less common with the use of drywall, is an important part of building with hempcrete. It is finished with a three-coat lime plaster inside and out, which allows the material to “breathe” and passes humidity from inside the structure to outside, preventing mold. Hempcrete’s breathability factor, combined with its R factor of 24 and above, dramatically reduces heating and cooling costs.
“Houses built today are enclosed in waterproof materials which trap moisture inside, contributing to mold issues,” explained Lori Daytner, vice president of program development. “Hempcrete eliminates that. But the really exciting thing is that in a recent flame spread test, on
a scale of 0-450, hempcrete scored zero, essentially meaning it doesn’t catch fire, making it one of the safest building material choices.” This is because the lime binder encapsulates the organic hurd.
DON is collaborating with the PA Housing Research Center at Penn State University; Tom McCosby, former chairman of the PA UCC Review and Advisory Board and president of the Lawrence County Builders Association; Americhanvre LLC, a licensed PA contractor with international hempcrete installation experience; and Parsons School of Design Healthy Materials Lab in New York city.
Industrial hemp can be grown in multiple latitudes and was once an important crop in Pennsylvania, supplying the rope-making industry. Lime is readily available in Pennsylvania.
Supporting our regional economy by locally sourcing hemp hurd and lime binder for construction is an important goal of Project PA Hemp Home.
