An event set to dedicate a monument to veterans exposed Agent Orange at Cascade Park has been rescheduled for Aug. 8.
Hugh Coryea, the monument’s curator, wanted to create a dog tag tree to honor veterans who had been affected by Agent Orange after seeing a similar tree while visiting Mississippi with his father five years ago. Coryea has received monetary and service donations in order to complete the project.
The event will take place at 10 a.m. Aug. 8 at Cascade Park.
Veterans’ families, speakers and guests from local American Legion chapters were scheduled to be in attendance, according to Coryea.
Two stones — one of which has 41 names of veterans and the other has the Agent Orange emblem — were placed at the site earlier this month. The monument will then be virtually complete besides the physical dog tag necklaces, which will be placed on the tree by each veterans’ family during the dedication ceremony.
