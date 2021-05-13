Do you remember the New Model Bakery?
Located at 101 W. Long Ave., this iconic New Castle business began serving local residents in 1914, and was last owned for a 50-year span by Jeannie and Peter 'Ted' Budzowski.
The News is looking for former employees and customers who have treasured memories of the bakery that they would be willing to share. Your thoughts may be emailed to d_irwin@ncnewsonline.com, or you may call Dan Irwin at (724) 654-6651, extension 626.
We look forward to hearing from you!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.