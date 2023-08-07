Divine Grace Parish will host its annual family festival Aug. 11-13 at St. Ferdinand Church, 2535 Rochester Road in Cranberry Township.
Divine Grace Parish, established on July 1, 2022, is comprised of St. Ferdinand, Holy Redeemer Church in Ellwood City and St. Gregory Church in Zelienople. The festival at St. Ferdinand averages 15,0000 to 20,000 people throughout the weekend normally, and is expected to draw in more people with the formation of the parish.
There will be carnival and skill games with prizes, food booths, raffle baskets, bingo, nightly meals and entertainment, a 20,000-square-foot white elephant sale, tickets for the special $15,000 cash raffle and a kiddieland featuring train rides.
This, That and The Other Thing will perform at 7 p.m. Aug. 11, Funky Uncles will perform at 7 p.m. Aug. 12 and Spin Cycle play at 6 p.m. Aug. 13. There will be a singing group, dance troupe, balloon artist, magician and costumed characters throughout the weekend.
There will be an Italian pasta dinner on Friday, a chicken dinner on Saturday and a stuffed pork chop meal on Sunday.
The hours of the festival will be from 5 to 10 p.m. Aug. 11 and 12 and from 4 to 9 p.m. Aug. 13, with the dinners and white elephant sale open one hour earlier each day.
