A food distribution expected to serve more than 5,000 families is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday at the Lawrence Village Plaza on Ellwood Road in Shenango Township.
The event is sponsored by Jubilee Ministries International’s Nourishing Others Well-being Project along with The Christian Chamber of Commerce of Western Pennsylvania. The organizations have been staging regular distributions since early in the COVID-19 pandemic, but this will be their largest give-away so far.
Each family will receive multiple boxes containing fresh milk, quality dairy products, meat, eggs, assorted fresh produce, assorted dry goods boxes and assorted bagged groceries.
Frozen meal boxes will be provided by Lawrence County Community Action Partnership for all children 18 and under.
The boxes will be loaded directly into the vehicles by the volunteers. Boxes will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis for anyone in need. No one will be turned away.
Cars must line up in the parking area of the former Kmart in order to receive boxes. The distribution will start once trucks are unloaded and distribution is set up. Recipients are advised to arrive early.
The sponsoring organizations thank the following for donations and assistance: SYSCO Foods, Seashore Produce, Lawrence Village Plaza, Busy Beaver, Partners 3 LLC, T&M Hardware, Equipment Rental Options, Lear Inc., MARC, Greater Pittsburgh Food Bank, LCCAP, New Castle News, Shenango Township police, Shenango Area Fire District, Shenango Area School District, Shenango Township, New Castle police and the New Castle Fire Department.
For more information about Jubilee Ministries International Nourishing Others Well-being Project, visit either www.jubileeministriesint.com or www.drmarkkauffman.org.
For more information about The Christian Chamber of Commerce of Western Pennsylvania, visit www.cccwp.us.
