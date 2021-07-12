Distinguished Young Women finalists named

Seventeen local high school girls will compete Aug. 14 in the 2022 Lawrence County Distinguished Young Women Scholarship Program at the Scottish Rite Cathedral.
Normally held in May, the event has been pushed back to August for the second straight year because of the pandemic. The starting time for the competition, which is sponsored by Lawrence County Junior Miss, Inc., has yet to be announced. Tickets will be on sale at the door or in advance from any of the contestants.
Zoey Ondako, Lawrence County’s Distinguished Young Woman for 2021, will co-host the event. The program chairperson is Rosanne C. Palladino. The choreographer for this year’s program is Jamilyn Maiorano. The mistress of ceremonies is Elissa Houk Cowher, 2009 Pennsylvania and Lawrence County’s Junior Miss.
The finalists for the 2022 Lawrence County Distinguished Young Women Scholarship Program are as follows, in alphabetical order:
Natalie Alfera, Laurel; Taylor Anderson, New Castle; Alivia Bailey, Mohawk; Madysen Bailey, Mohawk; Laura Bowden, Laurel; Emily Carter, New Castle; Katelynn DeBourelando, New Castle; Emily Esposito, Shenango; Elysia Fabian, Laurel; Amiliana Ford, New Castle; Madalyn Gorgacz, Union; Kasaundra Harvey, Laurel; Gina King, Mohawk; Angelina Melillo, Shenango; Nevada Pacifico, Laurel; Montana Pastore, New Castle; Abagale Stone, Laurel.
