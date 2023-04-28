Eighteen finalists have been chosen for the 2024 Lawrence County Distinguished Young Women Scholarship Program
They are, in alphabetical order:
•Sydney Alfera, Laurel High School
•Samantha Angelucci, Neshannock High School
•Paige Buckwalter, Wilmington High School
•Ava Conti, Laurel High School
•Sophia Covelli, Neshannock High School
•Alexa Dombrosky, Neshannock High School
•Emma Gallagher, Mohawk High School
•Monica Gibson, Mohawk High School
•Mallory Gorgacz, Union High School
•Bethann Keener, Lincoln High School
•Brooke Maslyk, New Castle High School
•Alexa Ong, Neshannock High School
•Graecyn Pastore, Mohawk High School
•Jadyn Porada, Neshannock High School
•Peyton Rodgers, New Castle High School
•Allison Ross, Union High School
•Madison Saylor, New Castle High School
•Danika Wagner, New Castle High School.
The scholarship program, sponsored by the Lawrence County Junior Miss Scholarship Program Inc., is scheduled for 6 p.m. May 20 in the Scottish Rite Cathedral, 110 E. Lincoln Ave. Tickets are on sale at the door or from any finalist.
Kinsley Shimrack ,Lawrence County’s Distinguished Young Woman for 2023, will co-host the event. The program chairperson is Rosanne C. Palladino. Jamilyn Lemmon is the choreographer, while the mistress of ceremonies will be Elissa Houk Cowher, 2009 Pennsylvania and Lawrence County’s Junior Miss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.