The Lawrence County Distinguished Young Woman program will return at 6 p.m. May 14 to the Scottish Rite Cathedral.
Sixteen finalists have been chosen for the scholarship program, which is sponsored by the Lawrence County Junior Miss Scholarship Program Inc. Tickets will be on sale at the door, or in advance from any finalist.
The 2023 finalists and their high schools are, in alphabetical order:
•Alexandria Bender, Neshannock
•Vanessa Booher, Shenango
•Josephine Buckel, Shenango
•Mia Conti, Mohawk
•Alayna DeCarbo, Neshannock
•Angelina Gisondi, Lincoln
•Parker Jendrysik, Union
•Zoe Lepri, Union
•Brianna Mastropietro, Neshannock
•Amber Medved, Laurel
•Danielle Memo, Neshannock
•Paije Peterson, Wilmington
•Mia Pisano, Shenango
•Kinsley Shimrack, Wilmington
•Kaitlyn Stivers, Mohawk
•Randi Jo Woloszyn, Shenango.
Natalie Alfera, Lawrence County’s Distinguished Young Woman for 2022, will co-host the event.
The program chairperson is Rosanne C. Palladino. The choreographer for this year’s program is Jamilyn Maiorano Lemmon, while mistress of ceremonies is Elissa Houk Cowher, 2009 Pennsylvania and Lawrence County Junior Miss.
