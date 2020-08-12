Eighteen local high school juniors have been named as finalists for Lawrence County Distinguished Young Woman 2021.
The candidate who claims the title will be eligible for the Pennsylvania Distinguished Young Woman program, which will be done virtually on Aug. 22.
Local finalists are:
Name: Adriana Marie Antuono
Parents: David and Lena Antuono
High School: New Castle
College Choice: Penn State University
Career Goal: Dermatologist
Talent: Vocal presentation, “Halleluiah” from “Shrek”
Name: Alexandra Marie Columbus
Parents: Nichole and Doug Columbus
High School: Shenango
College Choice: Undecided
Career Goal: Marketing or teaching
Talent: Dance presentation to “I Ain’t Got You” by Alicia Keys
Name: Alyssa Irene Cumpston
Parents: Lorine Bish and Timothy Cumpston
High School: Laurel
College Choice: Grove City
Career Goal: Business
Talent: Ballet variation, The Gamzatti Variation from La Bayadere
Name: Emmalee Kaitlyn Hindman
Parents: John and Janine Hindman
High School: Lincoln Park
College Choice: Mercyhurst University
Career Goal: Dance
Talent: Lyrical dance presentation, “Listen to Your Heart,” by D.H.T.
Name: Morgan Kate Jones
Parents: Stephanie Jones- Covelli and John Covelli
High School: Neshannock
College Choice: University of Pittsburgh
Career Goal: Accountant
Talent: Pointe dance variation to “Swan Lake” by Tchaikovsky
Name: Jenna Nicole Kohnen
Parents: Tammi and Raymond Kohnen
High School: Laurel
College Choice: Penn State University
Career Goal: Athletic trainer
Talent: Cheer dance presentation to a marching band medley
Name: Nadia Andrienne Lape
Parents: Kirk and Jennifer Lape
High School: Mohawk
College Choice: United States Military Academy West Point
Career Goal: Physical therapist
Talent: Ball handling to Calabria 2008
Name: Talia Josephine Magno
Parents: Frank and Melissa Magno
High School: Mohawk
College Choice: Undecided
Career Goal: Undecided
Talent: Vocal presentation, “She Used to Be Mine” from the Broadway musical “Waitress”
Name: Victoria Noelle Micco
Parents: Mike and Whitni Micco
High School: Mohawk
College Choice: Youngstown State University
Career Goal: Chemical engineering
Talent: Ukulele presentation, “House of Gold” by 21 Pilots
Name: Peyton Ashley Mollenkopf
Parents: Josh and Sheree Mollenkopf
High School: Mohawk
College Choice: Harvard University
Career Goal: Psychology/psychiatry
Talent: Dance presentation, “Apple Pie” by Todric Hall
Name: Kristin Lynn Myers
Parents: Keith and Jessica Myers
High School: Mohawk
College Choice: Norwich University
Career Goal: Military
Talent: Art and mathematics, architectural in interior design
Name: Zoey Elaine Ondako
Parents: Larry and Bess Ondako
High School: New Castle
College Choice: Marshall University
Career Goal: Pharmacy
Talent: Contemporary dance presentation, “Happy,” by Leona Lewis
Name: Shelby Lynn Rutter
Parents: Terri Wilson, William Wilson, R.J. Rutter
High School: New Castle
College Choice: Undecided
Career Goal: Radiation technology
Talent: Tenor saxophone presentation, “Fly Me to the Moon”
Name: Lydia Grace Ubry
Parents: Chad and Christina Ubry
High School: Lincoln Park
College Choice: Undecided
Career Goal: Marine conservationist
Talent: Vocal presentation, “Crossing a Bridge,”
from the musical “Anastasia”
Name: Alexa Rose Vitale
Parents: Jeff and Heather Vitale
High School: Neshannock
College Choice: Penn State University
Career Goal: Physician assistant
Talent: Contemporary dance presentation, “Dancing on my Own” by Colum Scott
Name: Katelyn Grace Walzer
Parents: Mark and Heather Walzer
High School: Neshannock
College Choice: Penn State
Career Goal: Elementary education
Talent: Vocal presentation, “Me and the Sky” from “Come Fly Away”
Name: Taylor Noelle Wilkins
Parents: Ray and Kathy Wilkins
High School: Mohawk
College Choice: Ohio State University
Career Goal: Interior design
Talent: Performing a tap dance presentation to “Runaway Baby” by Bruno Mars
Name: Victoria Anne Zoccoli
Parents: Mike and Sherry Zoccoli
High School: Mohawk
College Choice: Undetermined
Career Goal: Flight attendant/travel agent
Talent: Vocal presentation, “Gimme, Gimme” from the Broadway musical “Thoroughly Modern Millie”
