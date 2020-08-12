Eighteen local high school juniors have been named as finalists for Lawrence County Distinguished Young Woman 2021.

The candidate who claims the title will be eligible for the Pennsylvania Distinguished Young Woman program, which will be done virtually on Aug. 22.

Local finalists are:

Name: Adriana Marie Antuono

Parents: David and Lena Antuono

High School: New Castle

College Choice: Penn State University

Career Goal:  Dermatologist

Talent: Vocal presentation, “Halleluiah” from “Shrek”

Name: Alexandra Marie Columbus

Parents: Nichole and Doug Columbus

High School: Shenango

College Choice: Undecided

Career Goal: Marketing or teaching

Talent: Dance presentation to “I Ain’t Got You” by Alicia Keys

Name: Alyssa Irene Cumpston

Parents: Lorine Bish and Timothy Cumpston

High School: Laurel

College Choice: Grove City

Career Goal: Business

Talent: Ballet variation, The Gamzatti Variation from La Bayadere

Name: Emmalee Kaitlyn Hindman

Parents: John and Janine Hindman

High School: Lincoln Park

College Choice: Mercyhurst University

Career Goal: Dance

Talent: Lyrical dance presentation, “Listen to Your Heart,” by D.H.T.

Name: Morgan Kate Jones

Parents: Stephanie Jones- Covelli and John Covelli

High School: Neshannock

College Choice: University of Pittsburgh

Career Goal: Accountant

Talent: Pointe dance variation to “Swan Lake” by Tchaikovsky

Name: Jenna Nicole Kohnen

Parents: Tammi and Raymond Kohnen

High School: Laurel

College Choice: Penn State University

Career Goal: Athletic trainer

Talent: Cheer dance presentation to a marching band medley

Name: Nadia Andrienne Lape

Parents: Kirk and Jennifer Lape

High School: Mohawk

College Choice: United States Military Academy West Point

Career Goal: Physical therapist

Talent: Ball handling to Calabria 2008

Name: Talia Josephine Magno

Parents: Frank and Melissa Magno

High School: Mohawk

College Choice: Undecided

Career Goal: Undecided

Talent: Vocal presentation, “She Used to Be Mine” from the Broadway musical “Waitress”

Name: Victoria Noelle Micco

Parents: Mike and Whitni Micco

High School: Mohawk

College Choice: Youngstown State University

Career Goal: Chemical engineering

Talent: Ukulele presentation, “House of Gold” by 21 Pilots

Name: Peyton Ashley Mollenkopf

Parents: Josh and Sheree Mollenkopf

High School: Mohawk

College Choice: Harvard University

Career Goal: Psychology/psychiatry

Talent: Dance presentation, “Apple Pie” by Todric Hall

Name: Kristin Lynn Myers

Parents: Keith and Jessica Myers

High School: Mohawk

College Choice: Norwich University

Career Goal: Military

Talent: Art and mathematics, architectural in interior design

Name: Zoey Elaine Ondako

Parents: Larry and Bess Ondako

High School: New Castle

College Choice: Marshall University

Career Goal: Pharmacy

Talent: Contemporary dance presentation, “Happy,” by Leona Lewis

Name: Shelby Lynn Rutter

Parents: Terri Wilson, William Wilson, R.J. Rutter

High School: New Castle

College Choice: Undecided

Career Goal: Radiation technology

Talent: Tenor saxophone presentation, “Fly Me to the Moon”

Name: Lydia Grace Ubry

Parents: Chad and Christina Ubry

High School: Lincoln Park

College Choice: Undecided

Career Goal: Marine conservationist

Talent: Vocal presentation, “Crossing a Bridge,”

from the musical “Anastasia”

Name: Alexa Rose Vitale

Parents: Jeff and Heather Vitale

High School: Neshannock

College Choice: Penn State University

Career Goal: Physician assistant

Talent: Contemporary dance presentation, “Dancing on my Own” by Colum Scott

Name: Katelyn Grace Walzer

Parents: Mark and Heather Walzer

High School: Neshannock

College Choice: Penn State

Career Goal: Elementary education

Talent: Vocal presentation, “Me and the Sky” from “Come Fly Away”

Name: Taylor Noelle Wilkins

Parents: Ray and Kathy Wilkins

High School: Mohawk

College Choice: Ohio State University

Career Goal: Interior design

Talent: Performing a tap dance presentation to “Runaway Baby” by Bruno Mars

Name: Victoria Anne Zoccoli

Parents: Mike and Sherry Zoccoli

High School: Mohawk

College Choice: Undetermined

Career Goal: Flight attendant/travel agent

Talent: Vocal presentation, “Gimme, Gimme” from the Broadway musical “Thoroughly Modern Millie”

