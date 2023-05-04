Brady Flamino thought “Disney’s Descendants” would strike a chord.
He didn’t expect it would break a record.
The New Castle Playhouse’s youth production of “Descendants,” which opens May 5, tells the tale of the teenage children of classic Disney heroes and villains. When Flamino, who directs the production, chose the musical he believed that as a newer Disney production it had appeal for a wide age range.
“I thought it was a show the kids would be enthusiastic and excited about,” he recalled. “I guess it proved that when 110 kids turned out to audition. It broke a record, which is a good thing. We didn’t have to hold extra auditions, or beg people to try out.
“The down side was that we had to cut a lot of people and I hate telling a kid ‘you can’t be in the show,’” Flamino continued. “But it comes down to physics. The New Castle Playhouse stage just is not that big. So we started with 55, basically cutting (those who auditioned) in half.
“Thankfully, most of the time, except in the final scene when they’re all on stage, there’s usually, at most, 10 people on stage and there’s not a lot of complex choreography or big sets.
“I’m coming off a show with 25ish high school kids to a show with 50 kids, quite a few of whom are young ones. It’s a diverse group in terms of talent, but that’s the objective of the youth shows,” said Flamino who also directs Union Area High School’s musicals. “We aren’t necessarily trying to wow the masses, but we want to usher in new faces. It’s a combination of entertainment and education.”
With a cast ranging from young first-timers to “seasoned for their age” teens who attend Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter School, “Descendants” is set in modern times.
“It’s not Rodgers and Hammerstein,” Flamino laughed. “It’s a modern show.”
Based on the Disney Channel movie series, “Descendants” is also the tale of what happens when characters are supposedly living “happily ever after” in the kingdom of Auradon with all of the villains and their offspring banished to the magic-free Isle of the Lost.
However, Ben, the benevolent son of Belle and The Beast, offers a chance at redemption to Mal, Evie, Jay and Carlos – the children of Maleficent, the Evil Queen, Cruella De Vil and Jafar as they are invited to attend school with the children of their parents’ sworn enemies.
“There’s wonderful music and the show falls into the genre of ‘High School Musical,’ ‘Grease’ and ‘West Side Story,’ that coming of age tale with all of the stereotypical groups,” Flamino said. “But the twist is the tie-in to the old Disney classics.”
The cast for “Descendants,” which takes the stage May 5, 6, 7, 12, 13 and 14 at the New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave., includes: Mary Bautti, Theresa Bautti, Charlotte Burke, Avery Calton, Brett Calton, Emery Calton, Nevaeh Carbone, Danika Dando, Cas Demeretz, Asher Fennick, Briar Firster, Isabella Firster, Easton Flaim, Olivia Flamino, Isabella Fowler, Ellia Fraschetti, Allison Geary, Cara Geary, Alexis Gilghrist, Loren Gramsky, Violet Horodyski, Lilli Kachelries, Clara Kaercher, Sophia Lewis-Bateson, Karina Liskooka, Olivia Maiella, Xavier Mastropietro, Nicholas McGoogan, Marissa McKenzie, Saige Metro, Scarlett Metz, Santo Mutchler, Renee Patterson, Liv Pisano, Anna Proudfoot, Emma Proudfoot, Brady Puskar, Brooke Reiter, Dominic Sgro, Matt Staph, Aurora Straiton, Maddox Tinstman, Caden Vatter, Mattew Vatter, Adeline Verdesoto, Lila Verdesoto, Eric Vizyak, Peyton Vizyak and Kinley Williams.
For tickets, visit newcastleplayhouse.org or call (724) 654-3437.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.