The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh will offer a Rosary and Mass for the Protection of Life and Respect and Dignity of the Human Person on Tuesday as part of Respect Life Month.
Bishop David Zubik will be the celebrant and auxiliary Bishop William Waltersheid will preach. The Rosary begins at 6:30 p.m., the Mass at 7 p.m. The liturgy will also be carried on livestream at https://bit.ly/DioPittYouTube.
“Every year, for more than 40 years, the bishops of the United States have called us to dedicate October to reflecting and acting on our belief that every single human life is priceless, from conception until natural death,” Zubik said. “We are especially called to act on behalf of those who are most defenseless and marginalized, and who are directly threatened with death, whether they are unborn children, aged or with disabilities, are materially poor or of a minority heritage. Whatever our differences or agreements, the human body must be treated with respect at all times.”
As part of Respect Life observances this month, Zubik recently sent an open letter to Catholics and the wider community regarding medical experiments at the University of Pittsburgh and its allied medical institutions. The experiments involve fetal tissue from elective abortions.
“I do not question the aspirations of Pitt or its medical allies to improve lives. However, the most fundamental ethical norm undergirding all efforts for human betterment is the dignity, sanctity, and infinite worth of all human beings,” Zubik wrote, following exchanges this spring and summer with administrators at Pitt and its allied medical institutions.
“Indeed, the foundation of a just and free society is the recognition that every human being has value and is the bearer of rights, regardless of strength, ability or origin. That is also the primary inspiration for scientific advancement and should be the moral compass guiding science to true progress.”
The Diocese of Pittsburgh is also participating in Walking With Moms in Need, a campaign of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops in which parishes research and publicize local social services to assist pregnant women and families with young children. The initiative had been slated to launch in March 2020, but was delayed for more than a year due to COVID.
