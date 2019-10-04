Diocese tabs former Pittsburgh TV news anchor for leadership role

Bishop David Zubik has appointed former KDKA-TV anchor Jennifer Antkowiak as executive director for community relations of the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh.
Antkowiak’s position is new, funded by a new endowment established by donors who wanted to strengthen the public presence of the Church through communication of the core mission of the Diocese of Pittsburgh. Starting Nov. 1, she will oversee existing communications operations, with a focus on strategy and personal engagement with parishioners and the public.
“My single focus is to enhance diocesan communications with a goal of welcoming more people to Mass, so that they can experience the power and peace that comes with receiving the Holy Eucharist,” Antkowiak said. “I’m also looking forward to visiting churches throughout our diocese, and sharing stories of faith in action.”
Antkowiak is best known for her 23 years as an award-winning TV news reporter anchor and host, primarily at KDKA-TV/CBS Pittsburgh. She is a mother of five who says she “stepped out in faith” in 2016 to transition to a life outside of news as her children grew so she could create more time for family.
She has since worked as a wellness advocate and educator, and has taught business and communications courses at Saint Vincent College. A committed Catholic who is active in her parish, she serves on advisory committees for the Diocese of Pittsburgh, including the Church Healing Commission.
“Jennifer has become a valued contributor to our diocesan life,” Zubik said.
“She is a woman of great faith who has shown a strong desire to build up the church.”
Zubik also appointed longtime banking executive David R. Misch as the diocese’s chief financial officer.
In financial operations, Misch will work alongside current CFO Bruno Bonacchi before assuming full responsibility on Jan. 1, after Bonacchi retires.
“David is a professional who has established a strong reputation as a man of integrity in his work in the business world. Even more importantly, he has proved himself to be a strong man of faith with a deep love for the Church,” Zubik said.
Misch’s earlier Pittsburgh career with Mellon Bank culminated as executive director of wealth management for BNY Mellon, after running banks in Los Angeles and Miami for BNYM. He returned to Los Angeles to be the CEO of The Private Bank of California and then of Community Bank in Pasadena.
In California he was active in Church life both as a parishioner and an adviser, serving the Archdiocese of Los Angeles on the board of directors of the Catholic Community Foundation, the Catholic Education Foundation and as chairman of OLGASA, an organization that supported inner city Catholic schools.
After more than 35 years in banking, Misch retired to Pittsburgh. He accepted Zubik’s request to oversee diocesan finances because, “I’ve always felt called to do something for the church.”
