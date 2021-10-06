The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh is launching Pittsburgh Catholic magazine.
It is designed to inform and enrich the faith of Catholics in Allegheny, Beaver, Butler, Greene, Lawrence and Washington counties.
The magazine, to be published every other month, will be mailed free of charge to 120,000 parishioner households across the diocese.
“I am pleased to offer this new instrument for evangelization and to build unity among local Catholics,” said
Bishop David Zubik, the publisher. “It will share stories of local Catholics who are living out their faith, as well as feature columns on spirituality, family life and other topics,” he said. “My goal is for this magazine to encourage readers to learn, love and live Jesus more and more each day.”
Pittsburgh Catholic magazine builds on the 176-year legacy of the Pittsburgh Catholic weekly newspaper, which ceased publication in March 2020, due to long running financial struggles heightened by the COVID pandemic. The new magazine is produced in partnership with Faith Catholic, a publishing company specializing in diocesan magazines. Jennifer Antkowiak, diocesan executive director for communications and community relations, serves as editor-in-chief. Bob De Witt, who continues to oversee the Pittsburgh Catholic online, is the magazine’s managing editor.
The new publication has received initial funding from Our Campaign for The Church Alive!
It will receive ongoing support through the diocesan central administration.
“The theme of our first issue is ‘welcoming,’ and we hope the faithful will be inspired as they read about the many good things happening in our diocese,” Antkowiak said. “Our team is grateful to be working to bring these stories to light.”
The debut October/November issue was mailed Wednesday, September 29. Parishioners who do not receive a copy and would like one can contact their parish to make sure they’re registered. A digital version of Pittsburgh Catholic magazine is also available at https://www.diopitt.org/pittsburgh-catholicmagazine and https://pittsburghcatholic.org.
Story ideas may be emailed to PittsburghCatholicMagazine@diopitt.org.
