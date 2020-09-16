Beginning Sunday, the Diocese of Pittsburgh will shift to offering one livestream Mass per week from the Boyle Hall Chapel at Saint Paul Seminary with Bishop David Zubik. The Mass can be viewed at 10 a.m. Sundays on the diocesan YouTube channel.
The diocese recently welcomed its largest class of seminarians to the Saint Paul Seminary campus in years. The Boyle Hall Chapel is the chapel they use for daily prayer and Masses. The 22 seminarians will be present for the Sunday morning livestream Masses.
“Being able to connect with people through our livestream Mass has been a blessing that’s come out of the pandemic,” Zubik said. “We’ve received many notes of thanks from people who have health issues that keep them from their parish. We also hear from people who just don’t yet feel comfortable returning to worship in person and appreciate being able to celebrate the Mass online.”
In March, in light of increasing concerns about COVID-19, Zubik made the decision to cancel all weekday and Sunday Masses in the Diocese of Pittsburgh. With a desire to help people worship together while apart, a diocesan team worked quickly to set up a livestream system, and Zubik was able to share daily Masses and morning and evening prayers livestreamed ever since, inclusive of Holy Week and Easter Sunday. Now, with parishes partially open and more diocesan clergy livestreaming Masses, the diocese is able to shift its schedule to allow the seminarians more use of their private Chapel, while keeping a Sunday connection with the faithful.
“We’re doing what we can to stay flexible during these unprecedented times. Nothing replaces experiencing the Holy Mass in person and receiving the Eucharist. I pray we will be able to worship together without any restrictions as we used to very soon,” Bishop Zubik said.
Spiritual resources are available on the diocesan website: https://diopitt.org/spiritual-resources.
