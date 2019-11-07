A pasta dinner to benefit the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation is scheduled for Sunday.
It will take place from noon to 4 p.m. in the cafeteria of the Lawrence County Career and Technical Center, 750 Phelps Way.
Tickets are available in advance and at the door. There also will be more than 30 basket auction items.
For more information, contact Vince Pavia at (724) 674-1478.
