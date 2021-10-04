A long-awaited trip to Washington, D.C, finally took place for 10 Lawrence County YMCA Diamond Girls and their mentors.
Organized as a college visitation tour to Howard and American universities, with visits to the Smithsonian’s African American Museum and a monuments tour, the girls travelled by bus with an overnight stop in Alexandria, Virginia.
Traveling to D.C. were Diamond Girls Katelynn DeBourlando, Ka’Mari Moore, Genesis Gardner, Trinity Jamerson, Ameliana Ford, Alexia Jones, Alyvia Griffin, Tamya Alvarado, Kenisha Jackson and Davion Blanchard along with their mentors Octavia Payne, Michele Perelman, Bobbi Bailey, Sharon Smith, Letty Booker, Paulette Booker, Belinda Booker, Colleen Chamberland, Barb Harper and Michelle Swogger.
The trip, generously supported by the Carolyn Knox Foundation and Pastor Lorrie Ghering Burick, gave those in attendance the opportunity to experience two large city college campuses and to ask questions about college life from their tour guides.
The visit to the African American Museum was eye-opening and emotional. The construction of the museum reinforces the theme “And We Rise” as the three lowest levels begin the tour below ground with stories, graphics and historic presentations concerning the beginnings of slavery and the trek to emancipation and freedom from 1400-1877.
The second level, “Defending and Defining Freedom,” features a segregated railroad car, Emmett Till Memorial, freedom house, the Jim Crow Era and the Great Migration. The last lower-level floor features “A Changing America and the Era of Segregation” with pictures of marches, events of 1968, housing in cities and suburbs and reflections. The museum’s three additional levels feature an interactive family history center and a “road” to “Making a Way Out of No Way” honoring African American sports figures and leaders the fields of arts, medicine and science, politics and the military.
A tour of the monuments, which included the Lincoln Memorial, the Washington Monument, the Jefferson Memorial, F.D.R. Memorial and the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial, gave everyone an opportunity to visualize the stories of these Americans and to feel the beauty of the architectural design of the city.
Founded by Perelman and Payne, Diamond Girls mentors and supports young women in the New Castle Area School District by encouraging positive personal growth and development. Diamond Girls begins in 5th grade and continues throughout the girls’ high school graduation.
The girls have a unique support system, working with adult women who are positive role models in their community. These mentors are professional women who are committed to walk alongside their Diamond Girl, assisting her with learning experiences, encouraging her to become “all she can be” and helping her form relationships with other positive role models.
Through the program the girls become empowered not only by their mentors; but each other.
