Developing a cast iron skillet obsession

Some interests we develop over time can unintentionally make you feel a bit old. My recent interest in cast iron skillets would certainly qualify.
But, if you are a foodie, join me in this culinary discussion.
I grew up, as most of you did, through the creation and invention of Teflon. Actually, Teflon was accidentally created in a paint factory in 1938, but started gaining market share in the 1960s. We loved it, but we would get frustrated at how over time the Teflon cooking surface would wear off. Then we learned that when the skillet is heated over 350 degrees, the Teflon begins to break down, which kind of creeped us out. We could only conclude that we had all consumed that Teflon coating over time as it wore off. Yuck.
Our initial exposure to cast iron was a Lodge skillet we bought in the early 1990s at a department store. We were led to believe in the packaging that it was already cured, meaning that it should be somewhat stick-proof.
Not even close.
You see, the cooking surface of newer cast iron is somewhat pebbly, and not smooth. We still have that skillet and I typically use it outside on the grill when searing meat. You can make it somewhat non-stick each time you use it by applying olive oil to it when it’s smoking hot and then tossing a dab of butter in it. But, I started reading about cast iron and watching a number of online videos on the subject. I learned that cast iron produced pre-1950s has a very smooth cooking surface. And if well-seasoned and taken care of they are excellent cook surfaces.
Our favorite piece of cast iron, or at least the one we use most is a Wagner Ware Sidney “O” #8. The serial number on it is 1058 F, and best I can tell based on the logo, the position of the logo and the number on it dates it back to the 1920s or so. The “O” stands for “Ohio,” as in Sydney, Ohio, which is where they were produced from 1891 through 1959.
And there are a lot of ongoing and heated debates on how to best care for cast iron, which I kind of like. It demonstrates passion.
I typically cook scrambled eggs on ours every morning. I spray the surface slightly with a canola oil spray and then bring the skillet to temperature over medium to medium-high heat. After cooking the eggs I allow the skillet to cool and then brush out the remnants with some warm water, followed by drying it. I then heat it up again until it just starts smoking and add just a dash of olive oil and rub it all over the cooking surface with a paper towel.
Some purists would criticize me for not using a lint-free paper towel, but oh well. We are all flawed in some way. I make sure to rub both the inside and outside of the skillet with the towel. This keeps it from rusting.
There are a variety of videos on finding vintage cast iron and then bringing them back to life. At this point we have three Wagner pieces, one being a dutch oven that we haven’t reconditioned yet, the #8, which is the subject of this column, as well as a 14 inch antique Wagner skillet, which is a beast. And while they are outstanding cooking surfaces, both indoors and outdoors, I can’t help but think about the many family dishes that have been created and shared using these pieces of the past 100 years.
We are happy to add to their legacy.
Dave Lobeck is an Edward Jones financial adviser in Jeffersonville by day and a BBQ enthusiast on nights and weekends. Liz is his wife. You can contact Dave with your BBQ, cooking or grilling questions. You can also visit their YouTube channel at www.YouTube.com/BBQMyWay
