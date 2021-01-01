Despite pandemic, diocese, parish continue efforts to strengthen mission, parishioners

BY DAN IRWIN
NEW CASTLE NEWS
The COVID-19 pandemic of 2020, with its bans and limitations on in-person gatherings at schools, churches, restaurants and celebrations, served to keep people apart.
In response, the Diocese of Pittsburgh strengthened its efforts to bring them together.
“I’ve observed how the pandemic has created a new hunger in the hearts of our people, a hunger that has been stirred by physical distancing, and in many cases, the inability to attend Mass in person,” Bishop David A. Zubik said in a statement to The News. “To feed this new hunger our pastors have responded so creatively. They have learned the art of online communication with parishioners. They have commissioned lay leaders to reach out to those in need, especially our homebound parishioners, and of celebrating the sacraments following all safety precautions.
“In these most challenging times, our clergy and laity have learned new ways to promote the faith and deepen their love for Jesus and one another. This is what it means to be On Mission for The Church Alive!, to stop at nothing for the sake of the Gospel.”
On Mission for the Church Alive! is an ongoing diocese initiative aimed at reducing its number of parishes, through mergers, from 188 to 57. The mergers, according to the diocese, are “designed to help parishes mobilize their resources to prioritize mission over maintenance.”
That effort has continued unabated throughout the months of the pandemic. On July 1, 61 parishes officially became 15, and today, 40 more became 14.
Holy Spirit Parish was among the first parish groupings to merge, with seven Lawrence County parishes becoming one on July 1, 2019. But the mission wasn’t done. The next step would be the discernment of which of the parish’s properties could be used to enhance its mission, and which would impede it because of untenable maintenance costs.
And just like the diocese, Holy Spirit has not been slowed by COVID-19 in evaluating the parish’s infrastructure.
“We have not put it on the back burner,” Father Joseph McCaffrey, parish pastor, said. “We have been working on it just as diligently as we had been. We did get delayed in rolling out plans, but COVID has actually helped us to realize that we can’t live the status quo, and we do have to make changes.
“Liked or not liked, they are just something that we have to do. It’s the reality. I think that’s helped people realize this.”
To help parishioners understand the task at hand, the parish recently sent out surveys that listed facts and asked questions.
The first part of the survey, McCaffrey said, focused on the number of parish properties, the taxes paid on them -- “People don’t realize that, yes, we do pay taxes” -- and the cost of maintaining them, even though many have been closed for at least part, if not all, of the pandemic.
The second part of the survey asks parishioners for their thoughts on how the parish should proceed, and offers a couple of possible scenarios.
“We do see one of the possibilities as looking at a more centrally located spot where we would build new,” McCaffrey said. “We’re doing the numbers to see cost comparisons between trying to adapt the properties that we’d have to bring up to standards for handicapped accessibility, the hearing impaired, technology, parking and so forth, and what would be the cost to build a new building where you can do all of those things correctly from the get-go, with better heating and cooling and insulation and all the modern building materials.
“I think people are going to be very surprised to see that when you crunch the numbers and you look at the facts, it is actually going to be more economical to do something new than to try to maintain the old.”
In addition, McCaffrey said, a new, strategically located church would be something that belongs to all of the parishioners who previously had been spread out among the parish’s seven existing churches.
“It would be something that people can all feel an ownership of,” he said. “We’re building one community as well.”
That’s a goal, he went on, that the pandemic has helped to advance.
“The people who chose to gather in the (weekly) parking lot Mass (at the former Sears story in Union Township) felt a sense of community there,” he said. “The number of the folks who have been attending Mass on the livestream and YouTube goes well beyond our community. We’ve had people tuning into us and also donating to us from outside of our community that would never have been able to connect with us were it not for the technology.
“On a lot of levels, the pandemic changed our world, but it also helped us in some regards, and I think building community is one of those.”
Yet, while McCaffrey envisions building a new reality for the parish, he’s not ready to let go of the old one entirely.
Despite St. Mary being the parish’s oldest church and costliest to maintain, the pastor believes it would be crucial to keep it as an active worship site.
“It is the oldest, we maintain a footprint in the city and we have other buildings that are associated with it that would be wise to hold on to,” he said. “But just keeping St. Mary’s alone going, that building requires constant maintenance.
“If you let it go, you’ll never be able to afford going back and fixing it back up again.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.