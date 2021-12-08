Days after the opening of Pennsylvania’s firearm deer season, many successful hunters are having trouble finding someone to butcher their bounty.
Deer processors are overwhelmed with carcasses. Some are refusing to accept new orders, others are taking limited numbers of deer only when they have openings.
Butchers statewide who process hunter-killed white-tailed deer find themselves in a perfect storm of conditions that are disrupting their businesses. Firearm season opened Saturday, and limited Sunday hunting has created new opportunities for hunters who work or attend school on weekdays. The same labor problem that has kept many American businesses understaffed has a chokehold on butchers who process deer in the fall and winter.
Some deer processing centers have closed because they are in areas where deer are exposed to chronic wasting disease. Add to that mild weather on the opening weekend of firearm season, and butchers are seeing a growing backlog of orders.
In Westmoreland County, Billy’s Country Smokehouse has turned away about 100 hunters and their deer. Owner Shirley Stana said the extra day of weekend hunting Sunday and the closure of other processors in her area have left her shop near Arona with a serious backlog of deer carcasses.
“It’s just too much,” she said. “With people bringing in deer over the weekend, that makes it very hard for the processors. ... The people bring them in Sunday night and then we get hit Monday again. We can’t get all the deer done in time.”
A lingering effect of COVID-19 is the reluctance of many entry-level workers to take low-paying jobs. Like restaurants and convenience stores, many deer processors are understaffed.
“We are at full capacity. The problem is there’s no help out there,” said George Jarmon of George’s Wild Game Processing in Elizabeth Township. “Since last year, no one wants to work and I’m here by myself or with a little bit of part-time help sometimes.”
On Wednesday, Mr. Jarmon said his meat cooler was filled with 100 deer carcasses. But because he’s short-staffed, he processed 25% fewer deer during archery season, which ended Saturday.
“I feel bad for my regular customers, and I’m trying to take deer that were donated for Hunters Sharing the Harvest,” he said, referring to a nonprofit program that provides ground venison for families who need food.
Deer can hang in coolers for a limited time before spoilage begins, and temperatures inside coolers can fluctuate with outside temperatures. Mr. Jarmon said he’s concerned about the unseasonal arrival of a warm spell.
“I have almost no help. Experienced butchers are either retired or dead. I get so frustrated working by myself I don’t even want to do it anymore.”
When field dressing a deer, hunters need to remove every bit of fat within reach. Fill the cavity with ice or snow, or at least prop it open with a couple of sticks. More fat is removed during butchering. The gamey taste sometimes associated with hunter-killed venison is caused by the deterioration of fat that has turned rancid.
In 2019, Gov. Tom Wolf signed into law a bipartisan bill that permits limited Sunday hunting, which began in 2020 and included the day after Saturday’s opening of the firearm deer season. The state Game Commission estimated 12% more deer were taken in 2020 by hunters than in the previous year and the highest harvest in 15 years. This year, 14 consecutive days of archery deer season ran until Saturday, the opening of the firearm deer season.
“We won’t have any harvest data or anything to draw conclusions about the firearms season harvest so far for several weeks,” said Travis Lau, Game Commission spokesman. “In most cases, hunters have 10 days within which to report their harvests and surveying by staff of harvested deer has not yet begun.”
In another rule change, this year hunters with the proper licenses can take either an antlered or antlerless deer at any time throughout the season anywhere in the state. That is likely to increase the 2021-22 harvest.
The shortage of deer processing centers may leave some hunters with little option than to butcher their deer themselves. Hunters who enjoy the process have specialized cutting tools. Without them, hunters with no butchering experience may be disappointed at the dinner table this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.