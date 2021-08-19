Decorated Army veteran, city native dies

A New Castle native who earned the Army’s highest non-commissioned rank has died.
Edward Bartberger, U.S. Army Special Forces Retired, died Aug. 8 at his home in Margate, Florida.
Bartberger served 27 years in the Army, including three tours of duty in Vietnam. He retired as a command sergeant major, earning multiple honors along the way. He received the Silver Star of Valor Second Oak Leaf Cluster, the Legion of Merit (the highest peacetime award available) and more than 50 other decorations.
He was also a medic with the 82nd Airborne.
Bartberger will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery with full military honors.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy.
