hat you don’t know about Medicare can really cost you.
That’s been my rallying cry and impetus for writing this column. I receive no shortage of phone calls from people every week who ask me why is Medicare so confusing and what can be done about it.
The US Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services isn’t known for easy-to-understand rules and regulations around Medicare. Unfortunately, that complexity can lead to misinformation, which can spread quickly, particularly in an election year.
In an effort to get everyone on the same page, I’m debunking some of the most prevalent Medicare myths that I’ve seen on social media and in other venues lately.
•Myth No. 1: Social Security will automatically enroll you in Medicare when you turn 65. Fact: If you are 65 or older and are not receiving Social Security benefits, you must enroll online at ssa.gov or go to your local Social Security office to apply. The best time to enroll in Medicare is during your 7-month Initial Enrollment Period when you turn 65. In doing so, you will not incur a late enrollment penalty. Yes, there are some exceptions to this rule particularly if you are actively working. This will allow you to delay enrolling in Medicare Part B until when you retire. If you are receiving Social Security benefits or qualify for Medicare based on a disability, Social Security will indeed automatically enroll you in Medicare.
•Myth No. 2: Medicare costs and coverage stay the same from year to year. Fact: Medicare costs and coverage almost ALWAYS change from one year to the next. Premiums, deductibles, co-payments or coinsurance amounts will vary whether you have Original Medicare or a Medicare Advantage (MA) plan. If you are enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan or a Medicare Part D prescription drug plan you need to review your plan’s Annual Notice of Change that is sent to you in late September. MA plans can change their benefits, premiums and coverage every year, so please do your due diligence.
•Myth No. 3: Medicare is a one-size fits all program. Fact: Despite assertions to the contrary, Medicare is NOT a one-size-fits-all system. You have many options, which require you to make decisions within certain time frames. If you don’t follow Medicare’s enrollment rules, you will likely face permanent financial penalties and go without coverage for several months. Another decision you must make is whether you want to keep Original Medicare or enroll in a MA plan. If you opt for Original Medicare, you must separately decide whether you want Part D prescription drug coverage and, if so, you must compare a myriad of plans to see which one works best for you. You will also need to decide if you want to purchase a Medigap supplemental insurance and, if so, understand when you should buy it to ensure you receive all-important federal guarantees and protections. If you want an MA plan, you will need to do some plan comparisons to determine which plan best meets your needs and preferences.
•Myth No. 4: The Affordable Care Act dramatically cuts Medicare. Fact: The Affordable Care Act (ACA) prohibits cuts to Medicare benefits and ensures seniors get a range of preventive services with little or no cost-sharing. The ACA did reduce Medicare funds by $716 billion over 10 years, but those cuts affect providers, not beneficiaries. Thanks to the ACA, there is no longer a doughnut hole in Medicare Part D prescription drug benefits.
•Myth 5: Medicare covers all medical expenses. Fact: Medicare was never designed to cover all medical expenses. On average, Medicare pays for only about half of all beneficiaries’ total health care costs. You still have out-of-pocket costs in terms of premiums, deductibles, and co-pays. Most people are surprised to learn that Medicare doesn’t cover long-term care, routine dental, hearing, and vision, cosmetic surgery, dentures, hearing aids, and acupuncture. Some MA plans my cover these benefits.
•Myth No. 6: You can only qualify for Medicare if you are 65. Fact: Not so. Let me be clear about what “qualifying for Medicare” actually means. Many people assume if they don’t have enough work history credits, they are locked out from receiving Medicare benefits. Remember, those payroll taxes only cover Part A premiums; in other words, they allow you to get Part A (hospital) services premium-free. But even if you are not entitled to premium-free Part A, you can still purchase Part B (medical) and/or Part D coverage by paying a premium just like everybody else. And even if you haven’t worked long enough to get premium-free Part A, you may still qualify on the work record of your spouse (current, divorced, or deceased). There is no law that forces you to get Medicare at 65. If you don’t want Medicare, that’s your choice; however, if you change your mind later and your enrollment deadline has passed, you’re going to pay a surcharge on top of your monthly premium (s).
•Myth No. 7: The Medicare Part A deductible is an annual deductible. Fact: Part A does not have an annual deductible. The key term to understand is Medicare Part A goes by “benefit periods.” For example, you have right knee joint replacement surgery in January. Six months later, you decide to have your left knee joint replacement surgery. This is an entirely new medical episode, a new benefit period, and you will be responsible for paying the Part A deductible once again.
•Myth No. 8: There is an out-of-pocket maximum limit for Part B. Fact: Medicare Part B has no limit on the lifetime amount of benefits received. But a good Medigap plan would limit your exposure to the Medicare Part B 20 percent B coinsurance. One of the features that people like about MA plans is they all cap out-of-pocket expenses. Plans have different catastrophic limits, but once you meet the limit, the plan pays 100 percent of all medical expenses.
Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at mekbab2000@verizon.net.
