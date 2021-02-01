Debunking 10 common Medicare myths

Just because it’s a new year doesn’t stop the Medicare myths from growing.
If you’re one of the 10,000 baby boomers joining Medicare every day, you will discover this firsthand. Medicare is complex enough without the spread of misinformation that can lead to ill-informed decisions.
The following are some of the more common Medicare myths and misconceptions.
Myth No. 1: My Medicare card will arrive in the mail.
Fact: If you are turning 65 and are already receiving Social Security benefits, you should get a Medicare card in the mail about three months before your birthday. However, if you haven’t claimed Social Security benefits at age 65, you need to be proactive and contact Social Security to sign up for Medicare. You can do this starting three months before your birthday month. If you don’t automatically receive a card, contact your local Social Security office.
Myth No. 2: I don’t need to worry about Medicare because I’m still working and have employer insurance.
Fact: Everyone turning 65 should understand how their employer’s insurance works with Medicare. People generally start Medicare Part A (hospital coverage) at age 65 since it is premium-free for most beneficiaries. If you have a health savings account, you should stop contributing to it at least six months before your Part A becomes effective. However, you may need to decide whether to delay enrollment in Part B (doctor coverage) and Part D (prescription drug coverage). Your decision depends on how your employer’s coverage works with Medicare. Is your employer’s medical and prescription drug coverage “creditable,” or as good as Medicare’s? Does your employer have less than 20 employees? Speak with your employer’s benefits administrator and Social Security to avoid any late enrollment penalties.
Myth No. 3: It doesn’t matter when I enroll in Medicare.
Fact: Unlike Social Security full retirement, which starts at an age determined by your birth date, Medicare starts at 65. Medicare has various enrollment deadlines and lifetime penalties if you miss them. If you are not already in the Social Security system, individualized information is not going to arrive from Medicare; it’s your responsibility to keep track of your deadlines.
Myth No. 4: Since I’m enrolled in COBRA, I don’t need to sign up for Part B.
Fact: Being on COBRA doesn’t count as actively working. To delay Part B enrollment without penalty, you or a spouse must be actively working and receiving coverage under the group health plan. Plus, if you are already on COBRA and your Medicare starts, turning 65 will change your status. Your COBRA will end. You will not qualify to delay your Part B without a penalty. You may even have a delay in the start of your Part B, and there could be a significant lapse in your coverage.
Myth No. 5: I don’t have to take Medicare because I can always purchase private insurance.
Fact: Individual insurance products are not available to you once you are eligible for premium-free Medicare Part A. Whatever health insurance you have before you enter Medicare eligibility (an employer or union plan, veterans, Medicaid, or an individual policy), you need to talk to your plan benefits administrator, or case manager to find out if your coverage will coordinate with Medicare.
Myth No. 6: I can’t afford to pay for Medicare Part B. I will just take Part A and pick a supplement for the rest.
Fact: Medicare Supplemental Insurance (also known as Medigap) and Medicare Advantage plans all require that you have Part A and Part B in order to qualify for purchase or enrollment. You may, however, enroll in a Part D prescription drug plan if you have only Part A or Part B (or both).
Myth No. 7: I’m not collecting Social Security until I’m 66. I will wait before I sign up for Medicare.
Fact: Remember Medicare and Social Security are two different programs. Medicare starts at age 65, regardless of when you draw your Social Security. If you wait until you turn 66 to take care of your Medicare, you could find yourself with premium penalties and delayed coverage.
Myth No. 8: Medicare Advantage plans are essentially the same as Medigap plans.
Fact: Medicare Advantage plans are an alternative to the traditional way of getting Medicare benefits administered by the federal government. These plans are offered by private companies and most include prescription drug coverage. Medicare supplements (Medigap), in contrast, are additional medical coverage that you can buy if you want to fill in the gaps of what Original Medicare covers. You can have one or the other, but it’s illegal to have both. Finding which path is best for you depends on weighing many personal factors, ranging from your current health status, budget, the type of coverage you have now, and what coverage your doctor accepts. An APPRISE counselor can help you compare your options.
Myth No. 9: My neighbor loves her drug plan, so it should work for me as well.
Fact: How well a particular drug plan works for you depends on what prescription drugs you take, whether the plan has your drugs on their formulary, and the plan’s coverage restrictions, if any. For example, there may be rules regarding quantity limits or a plan may require you to try other drugs before the plan pays for a preferred drug. This is called step therapy. Bear in mind that every Part D plan is different. Once again, I urge you to contact an APPRISE counselor to determine which plan might be the best for you.
Myth No. 10: Medicare is the best source for all information.
Fact: Part A or Part B eligibility and enrollment questions are best addressed by Social Security. If you are thinking about delaying Part B enrollment because you have other coverage, confirm with Social Security to avoid a late enrollment penalty. Document your call.
Call (800) 772-1213 (toll-free) or visit ssa.gov.
On the other hand, questions concerning Part C (Medicare Advantage) and Part D (prescription drug coverage) are answered by Medicare. Call (800) 633-4227 (toll-free) or visit medicare.gov.
For personalized Medicare assistance in your community, contact the Pennsylvania APPRISE program. If you are employed or have retiree or union coverage – or any other medical coverage through a government agency or program – contact your benefits administrator to see how your group plan works with Medicare when you become eligible.
If you feel that an employee at Social Security or Medicare has made a mistake be sure to document your conversation by listing the date, name of person you spoke with, and all relevant information. It’s possible to get relief from any resulting problems or penalties. This is less likely to happen if you get wrong information from anyone else.
New Medicare beneficiaries (or existing ones who have not used their benefits to their full potential) have to decipher fact from fiction. The myths that appear in this article are just some of the more common ones that represent only the tip of the iceberg.
Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at mekbab2000@verizon.net.
