Spring has finally arrived.
The lilacs are in bloom, the nurseries are selling bedding flowers and vegetable plants, and it’s a good time to think about the summer bathing suit season ahead.
It’s hard to believe it’s finally May, after this cold winter, then chilly rainy season.
But with the heaviness of winter behind us, a lighter afternoon salad fare on a springtime day can be refreshing for those who are counting calories ahead of that beach vacation.
A lighthearted salad can make for a nice side or main dish when you’re trying to stick to a lighter diet.
You can add steak, chicken, shrimp or grilled salmon to a lot of different salads to make them full meals.
Salad and vegetable season started for me on Easter, when my sister, Kathie Wachter, who lives in Sharon, was coming for dinner and wanted to make a light salad dish to go with ham, pierogi and other Easter fare.
She came up with a cool idea, and I’m not sure where she got the recipe, but it was pretty and creative and made for attractive table décor. It was tasty, too, and had one of my favorite fruits, tomatoes, that were stuffed with a cream cheese mixture and arranged on a platter in the shape of tulips. She shared the directions, which are below.
One of my favorite salads lately is one I often take to work for my lunch. One can add chicken or shrimp or even steak to it, but I like the refreshing taste of it without any meat at all. It features lettuce, greens, sliced strawberries, feta cheese and other nutritious ingredients. The recipe is below, but I usually top it with a poppyseed or sweet and sour dressing. You can buy Marzetti’s or another store brand, or you can make your own. There are recipes here, one with mayonnaise and one without.
And if you like a different, more Italian-type of salad that can stand alone or go with spaghetti, you can also make an easy “Crusty Bread Salad.” I have no idea where the recipe below came from, besides my recipe file, but it’s great to have at home or take to a party.
Hopefully, if Mother’s Day brings good weather, you can enjoy your salad of choice, outside on the patio or deck.
The directions for making them all are below.
Tulip tomatoes
(Kathie Wachter)
Cut cherry or larger grape tomatoes crosswise, most of the way down.
Stuff with vegetable cream cheese or a flavored cream cheese of your choice.
Wash and clean green onion stems.
Place a toothpick in the bottom of each tomato, then put the toothpick through the green of the green onion to make a stem. Arrange on a plate to form a bouquet. Decorate with baby carrots or other vegetables.
Fresh Strawberry Salad
3 or 4 cups of greens (leaf lettuce, iceberg or whatever lettuce you desire), cut up
3 or 4 small colored peppers, cut into small strips
4 or 5 baby carrots, sliced thin, lengthwise
½ of a cucumber, peeled and cut in slices, then quarters
3 green onions, chopped
8 to 10 cherry or grape tomatoes
¾ cup sliced strawberries
½ cup crumbled feta cheese
¼ cup sunflower seeds or toasted sliced almonds
Poppyseed dressing
To toast almonds, spread out onto a piece of foil on a cookie sheet and heat in oven at 300 degrees, watching closely so they don’t burn but turn golden brown. Remove them from oven and let them cool for 5 or 10 minutes. They will be very hot to touch so be careful not to get burned.
Toss the greens, peppers, carrots, cucumbers and green onions together. On top, add the tomatoes, strawberries and feta cheese.
Place salad, uncovered, in the refrigerator for about 20 minutes, so any water dries off and the greens become chilled and crisp. When you are ready to serve it, top the salad with sunflower seeds or almonds and one of the poppyseed dressings, below.
Poppyseed dressing
(allrecipes!, www.allrecipes.com)
1/3 cup white sugar
½ cup white vinegar
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon ground dry mustard
1 teaspoon grated onion
1 cup vegetable oil
1 tablespoon poppy seeds
Place all ingredients except the oil in blender or food processer. Mix on high, gradually adding oil at a slow, steady stream. Stir in the poppyseeds.
Creamy poppyseed dressing
(barefeetinthekitchen.com)
¾ cup mayonnaise
¼ cup milk
¼ cup sugar
¼ cup white wine vinegar
2 tablespoons poppy seeds
½ teaspoon dry mustard
dash of kosher salt
Combine all ingredients and whisk until smooth. Transfer to a jar and refrigerate until ready to serve. Shake well before using. The dressing keeps well in the refrigerator for up to a week.
CRUSTY BREAD SALAD
½ loaf day-old crusty bread, such as ciabatta, cut into bite-sized pieces
14 oz. small, ripe plum tomatoes, quartered or cut into chunks
½ red onion sliced thin
½ cucumber, peeled and cut into chunks
3 T extra virgin olive oil
1 tbsp red wine vinegar
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
¼ tbsp chopped parsley
8 basil leaves, torn into small pieces
Combine the bread, tomatoes, onion and cucumber in a large serving bowl. Whisk together the oil and vinegar and sprinkle over the bread mixture. Season with salt and pepper, then mix well. Let stand for 30 to 40 minutes, mixing thoroughly once or twice to ensure the bread pieces evenly soak up all the juices. If you do not have ciabatta, any good quality, country-style bread will do.
Sprinkle the parsley and basil over the salad and serve.
