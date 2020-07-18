One never knows in starting a new day when you’re going to encounter a great dinner as an unexpected pleasure.
A good friend recently had surgery, and a friend of his was in town from North Carolina to help him through it. She and I double-teamed it during that trying week, and I had a chance to get to know her a little better. I found out she is a great cook, plus she introduced me to some really good store-bought beverages that I didn’t know existed.
Sarah Ferguson of Charlotte, North Carolina, who has been his friend and traveling companion for years, called me when she flew into town to stay with him, and unexpectedly invited me to his home in New Wilmington (with his consent, of course) for dinner. We both took turns shuttling him to and from medical visits that week.
I had first met her at his mother’s funeral on New Year’s Eve 2018.
Her first night back in the area, she prepared a really good dinner of sweet and sour pork with sticky rice. I’ve repeatedly asked her for the recipe, but she said that she just starts adding things and there is no real recipe.
Since I never go anywhere empty-handed, I stopped at Giant Eagle after work and bought a cherry pie for dessert that night.
I asked her where she bought the sticky rice, which is similar to arborio rice but not quite the same thing.
Sticky rice is something I’ve always loved. (I had dinner one night at Mitchell’s Seafood in Homestead, and I ordered seared scallops on a bed of wilted spinach and sticky rice. That was at least 10 years ago but I’ve never forgotten about that meal, nor the mile-high peanut butter and chocolate “shark fin pie” that followed dessert.)
Sticky rice is a little hard to find. It’s high in gluten and is used to make sushi. So its scarcity made it even more of a treat.
She bought the rice at a store called Lidl, a specialty grocery chain that is prevalent in the Washington, D.C. area and south. The closest Lidl to New Castle is in York, Pennsylvania, about five hours away.
I looked online and found that Walmart carries it, but our local stores don’t have it in stock, but it can be ordered. Now that’s on my to-do list.
The next night, Sarah called and invited me over there again, and I stopped and got some fruit sorbet for dessert.
She prepared a wonderful sour cream, mushroom chicken dish prepared with cream sherry, from the published Mangiano recipe collection of Sylvia Sebastiani. Sarah adapted the recipe to her liking with her own spices and other additions. She now calls it Sarah’s Chicken Sebastiani. She said she’s had the recipe for so many years she doesn’t remember the official name of it, plus she’s made some changes. The idea is to have a thick sauce as a luscious topping for potatoes, pasta or rice on the side, she said.
Sarah used mixed pieces of bone-in legs and thighs, but knowing I prefer white meat, she made a couple of boneless chicken breasts as well.
The recipe calls for Sebastiani Symphony, a white wine that comes from the Sebastiani Vineyards and Winery in Sonoma County, California. Whatever you don’t use in the recipe, you can drink while you are cooking.
Sarah used cream sherry instead.
She served the dish with mashed potatoes, but she also has made it with saffron rice and served it with the mushroom wine sauce over it.
So about these beverages. She introduced me to a purified flavored spring water called “Hint.” I’ve since found it at Aldi and Giant Eagle, and I can’t get enough of it. It has no sugar or sweetener and no calories, it’s just water with flavor. It costs about a dollar a bottle, either in bulk or singly, and comes in various flavors, but my favorite is cherry.
After dinner, we sat around talking, and she brewed a pot of decaffeinated Starbucks Caffeé Verona. Being a coffee fanatic, I just had to go out and buy some afterward. Every decaf coffee I’ve ever had has been a bit weak and distasteful and lacked any real coffee body. But drinking this was like a whole new world. It will be my go-to decaf from now on, whenever I get a craving for coffee with evening or late-night desserts.
So, in addition to taking great post-surgical care of my friend, thank you, Sarah, for bringing more culinary enrichment to the table by introducing me to a couple of new recipes and drinks.
I will look forward to my next meeting with her, and I hope it’s over a good meal somewhere.
Here is the original recipe for her favorite chicken that she has shared, along with some of her adaptations:
Sarah’s Chicken ‘Sebastiani’
(Variation of Chicken in Symphony Sauce,
‘Mangiamo,’ Sylvia Sebastiani)
6 chicken breasts
salt and pepper to taste
1/2 cup Sebastiani Symphony
(or cream sherry)
1 can cream of mushroom soup
1/2 pint sour cream
mushrooms
Sprinkle chicken with salt and pepper and lay in baking pan. Mix wine, soup and sour cream together, (add mushrooms) and pour over chicken. Bake for 1 hour and 10 minutes in 350-degree oven.
(Sarah sautés the mushrooms first in garlic and sherry, then drains liquid. She also broils the chicken, 5 to 10 minutes per side and drains liquid before laying it in the baking dish. She also “tweaks” the recipe and adds different spices such as parsley or paprika or herbs, and she leaves out the salt since most of the ingredients already have salt in them.)
