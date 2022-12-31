+3 Bowden, 86, preserves the art of making kraut Donald Bowden for the past 71 years has been upholding the longstanding German tradition of homemade sauerkraut for New Year’s.

And just like that, 2022 is behind us.

It seems like yesterday when we were planning what to do or eat for New Year’s Eve 2021.

It’s one of my least favorite holidays, but I relish the tradition of eating pork and sauerkraut because, as Don Bowden — a Hickory Township resident who made 300 pounds of homemade sauerkraut this year — says, “It’s good for you because it gets the bad stuff out of your stomach.”

People who are on a restricted salt diet may want to curb how much they eat, but I always find sauerkraut refreshing for New Year’s because it cuts all of that rich food we’ve eaten throughout the holiday season — cookies, cakes, cheeses, seafood, ham, potatoes, all that stuff that’s really not good for you.

There’s one New Year’s rule we’ve always had in our family. My father always told us growing up that you should not eat chicken on New Year’s, because you will scratch for a living for the rest of the coming year.

In my family of German descent, and in many German households, the custom of eating pork and sauerkraut is unquestionable, and in many non-German households, it also has become a tradition.

Making it can be as easy as browning a pork roast on the stove with butter, then throwing it in the crockpot with sauerkraut and other fixings and letting it cook.

I’ve learned that a slight tablespoon of brown sugar will not really sweeten the kraut, but will cut back on the acidity that many people do not particularly enjoy.

I usually throw in some caraway seed.

A visitor from Germany taught me that if you take a small potato, peel it and shred it and cook it into the kraut, it will make it less acidic with a little thicker texture.

The Eintracht Männerchor in New Castle, which is rich in German and Transylvanian Saxon culture, has a men’s chorus that sings at its magnificent, historical old hall on Taylor Street and also at different venues in the area. It also hosts an Oktoberfest each year, and the group sings for the annual Winter Solstice party in December at the North Country Brewery in Slippery Rock.

These guys are good and sing their hearts out, both German and English songs.

Its director, Dan Forsberg, contacted me last month to tell me about Bowden’s sauerkraut-making escapade at his house, which involves his whole family. Bowden, after describing the process and its history, generously gave me two bags of it. I was pretty excited.

I’m planning to cook it with a pork roast and sausage and have it with mashed potatoes. Traditionally, we’ve always served a dollop of sour cream alongside the kraut, which also cuts its acidity.

If you want to complement your meal, a loaf of crusty rye bread is just the thing, with a side of chunky, homemade applesauce. My mother often would make a big casserole of mush with cheese (Palukes mit Käse) to go as a hefty side, in addition to our sauerkraut, especially when we were getting a lot of company.

I’ve selected a few recipes from two Transylvania Saxon heritage cookbooks that my mother handed down to me. You might want to try them alongside your own pork and sauerkraut this weekend, that’s if you feel like making homemade bread or different accompaniments.

These recipes are generations old, having come from Old World Europe. They are from the Saxon Cookbook, first published in 1955 by the Alliance of Transylvanian Saxons and printed and reprinted twice more in Kansas, and from Mariechen’s Saxon Cookbook, published also in 1955 by the Central Verband der Siebenbürger Sachsen of the United States and printed in Salem, Ohio.

Just don’t go looking for any chicken recipes here. I want to see you all prospering in 2023.

Palukes mit Käse (Mush with cheese)

Mariechen’s Saxon Cookbook

5 cups water

2 teaspoons salt

1 pound cornmeal

1 pound York cheese (you can use cheddar and/or Colby or Colby jack)

Add salt to water and bring to a boil. Pour cornmeal into the center of the boiling water, and turn heat to low.

Do not stir, but be sure the water touches the cornmeal all the way around the kettle. (Some cooks push a hole through the center of the cornmeal with a wooden spoon.) This causes the water to come up through and heat more evenly.

Cover and cook for 20 minutes. Remove from heat and stir cornmeal with a wooden spoon briskly until smooth.

Add water if needed, but do not make the mush too soft. The mixture should be thick and solid.

Put it back on the burner for a few minutes to loosen it from the kettle.

Turn upside down onto board or platter, and cut with string or strong thread.

Butter a casserole dish and cover the bottom with the mush. Add slices of cheese, and alternate layers of mush and cheese. (You can put small pats of butter on the top for browning).

Bake in low oven, about 325 degrees, for half an hour or more until heated thoroughly and cheese is melted.

Transylvania Sour Beans (Saurbohnen)

Mariechen’s Saxon Cookbook

1 pound string beans or long green beans

2 slices bacon

2 tablespoons flour

2 tablespoons bacon drippings

1 cup liquid from beans

2 tablespoons vinegar

1 tablespoon sugar

Salt and pepper

Cook beans in salted water until tender, reserving 1 cup of the liquid when draining. Fry bacon until crisp. Break into coarse pieces and add to beans.

Brown the flour in the bacon drippings and slowly add the 1 cup of liquid from the beans, along with vinegar, sugar, salt and pepper, stirring constantly until smooth. Add beans and simmer for a few minutes. Serve as a side dish.

Rye Bread (Roggenbrot)

Saxon Cookbook

1 cup scalded milk

1 cup boiling water

1 tablespoon caraway seed

1/3 cup molasses

1 teaspoon salt

2 packages yeast

¼ cup lukewarm water

3 cups rye flour

3 ½ cups all-purpose flour

Scald milk and cool. Pour water over caraway seed, add to milk, molasses and salt. Cool to room temperature.

Dissolve yeast in ¼ cup warm water and add to above.

Combine rye and white flours and stir into the above mixture, until it becomes too stiff to stir. Knead for about 10 minutes on a breadboard sprinkled with flour.

Put into bowl and let rise to double in bulk. Form loaves, then let rise again.

Rye bread takes longer to rise than white bread, so it need not be quite double in bulk.

Bake 1 hour at 350 degrees. If characteristic firm texture is desired, bake for 2 hours at 300 degrees instead.

Makes two loaves.