Chances are, if you’ve tasted the stuffed cabbage — or halupke — at Easterfests past at St. Mary’s social hall, you’ve sampled the same recipe Maria Laurenza uses.
Laurenza, who used to help in the kitchen at Easterfest, made about 400 of the cabbage rolls for a drive-through dinner giveaway for veterans last weekend at the New Castle Fire Department. Needless to say, they were gone within a few hours, and people were begging her for her recipe.
According to Laurenza, they served 222 veterans and current military members. The event was specifically to honor those who served or are serving, and was organized by Hugh Coryea and other volunteers. Coryea said that of the 20 or so volunteers, five of them were military veterans.
Laurenza, who moved to New Castle 50 years ago from Naples, Italy, has a passion for cooking and baking, and for two years, from 1998 to 2000, she realized her short-lived dream of owning her own restaurant, Mama Maria’s, at the bottom of Croton Avenue hill. She also did catering. She closed her business when the building went up for sale.
Now 72, her main interest is making and donating food for the veterans events sponsored by the Vietnam Agent Orange Veterans Project, which hosted Saturday’s stuffed cabbage event. She intends to cook for future events that the group sponsors.
Laurenza became involved with the group last year when she heard of a military honors event at Cascade Park.
When Coryea called her to help, she offered to make food. She donated homemade wedding soup, pepperoni rolls and cookies for all who attended.
When her granddaughter graduated this summer, she got a big carton full of cabbage to make stuffed cabbage, and she froze the leftover leaves. That’s what gave her the idea to make the stuffed cabbage for the Agent Orange event, and she donated those, too.
Coryea asked people he knew to donate cookies for the drive-through event because it was his birthday Saturday, and altogether, they amassed more than 500 cookies.
Coryea said they gave additional, extra food and cookies to Lawrence County corrections officers, the New Castle Police Department, three ambulance companies, the 911 center workers and the City Rescue Mission.
The New Castle Fire Department loaned the group its kitchen and a place to have the drive-through dinner.
“I also love to bake cookies,” Laurenza said, and she bakes a wide variety of them, from pizzelles to cannoli, to any decorative cookie you can imagine.
Laurenza is particular about how she makes her stuffed cabbage. Her response to people wanting her recipe was, “Just read the newspaper on Saturday.”
Well, here it is, along with one of her favored cookie recipes:
Mama Maria’s Stuffed Cabbage Rolls
(Maria Laurenza)
1 large head cabbage
2 pounds ground beef
1 pound ground pork
2 cups cooked rice
2 tablespoons salt
2 tablespoons black pepper
2 tablespoons dried parsley
1 tablespoon paprika
1 chopped onion
½ stick (4 Tablespoons) butter
4 chopped garlic cloves
1 small can tomato sauce
1 larger can or jar of tomato sauce or 1 large can of tomato soup
Bring water to boil and add a whole head of cabbage, with the center core removed. Blanche for 3 to 5 minutes or until soft.
Cook the white rice separately and cool. Sauté chopped onion and 3 cloves of garlic in the butter.
Let the cabbage cool, and remove the leaves and cut out the vein for easier rolling.
Mix ground beef and pork together, and add the salt, black pepper, chopped onion and garlic, parsley, paprika and tomato sauce. Mix thoroughly, adding the cooked rice.
Fill one cabbage leaf with meat, wrapping tightly.
Chop the cut-out cabbage cores and saute with onion, using to layer the bottom of the pan. Lay the cabbage rolls on top of the sliced cabbage. Cover with sauce and place the leaves on top to avoid scorching.
Add sauce to the top, using your own sauce or store-bought sauce. She uses 1 large can of tomato soup, mixed with ½ can of water.
Bake at 375 degrees for 45 minutes.
Red Velvet Cookies
(Maria Laurenza)
1 cup cold butter, cut into pieces
1 ¼ cups light brown sugar
½ cup white sugar
2 eggs
2 teaspoons vanilla
1 ½ cups cake flour
1 ½ cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon salt
2 cups milk
2 cups chocolate chips
6 drops red food coloring
In a large bowl, cut the butter into little pieces. Add 1 ¼ cups brown sugar and ½ cup white sugar, and mix well. Add eggs, one at a time, and add the vanilla.
In large bowl, mix the flour, salt and baking soda and mix into the wet mixture, then add the food coloring. Mix well, then add chocolate chips, mixing by hand or electric mixer.
Scoop the dough with a large scoop for big cookies or a small one for smaller cookies and place on a cookie sheet lined with parchment paper.
Bake at 350 degrees for 10 minutes or less so they don’t get hard.
Frosting:
8 ounces of cream cheese
2 cups powdered sugar
2 teaspoons vanilla
Mix well together and frost each cookie. Crumble some of the un-iced cookies and sprinkle on top of the cream cheese.
