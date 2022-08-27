Another summer is nearly gone, and most of the season’s outdoor festivals are over.
All of the festivals in New Castle have had something in common. They had really good food.
My favorite this year was the Mahoningtown Community Day at the park in this quaint, ethnic section of New Castle.
I hadn’t planned to go, but a friend who was running sound for the entertainment said to come on down. I’m glad I did. I ended up having a blast.
The St. Margherita’s Blue Coat Band played Italian marches in the big gazebo. They followed up a Dean Martin impersonator who charmed the older ladies with songs and attention.
On top of knowing mostly everyone there and enjoying the music, the mood there was lighthearted and congenial.
I surveyed the food booths, then tried a meatball sandwich at the Mahoningtown Crime Watch group’s tent. Great choice.
Diane Maiorano, who was working that booth, told me she made the meatballs. I’m pretty picky about meatballs, but hers were heaven. I told her that if New Castle ever has a meatball cook-off, she would win. (Actually, with all of the people of Italian descent here, that might make a good fundraising idea for someone.) I asked her for her recipe, but it’s a family secret.
I hadn’t eaten much since breakfast, so I also stopped at a neighboring booth and bought some pasta fagioli. It was made by Jennifer Lombardo, who is 77 and who also baked a lot of Italian cookies — cake waffles, gloves, Greek cookies and pizzelles, to sell. She said she’s been making the pasta fagioli for the festival for about 14 years. Her sister, Josephine Bovo, who is in her late 80s, makes the homemade ravioli and wedding soup that was sold there.
“We’ve been there a long time,” Lombardo said.
The pasta fagioli — a mixture of tomato sauce, pasta and beans, came with bread. I put some grated cheese in it, and after two delicious bites I found it was so loaded with pasta and beans that I realized my eyes were bigger than my stomach. I was glad to have the plastic container that came with it. I took the rest of it to work for lunch the next day and it was even better.
Had I been super hungry I probably could have bought something from every booth. There were eggplant and sausage sandwiches, Joseph’s sandwiches, Italian cookies, Mexican food and Italian ice.
The highlight of the night was the annual baby doll dance, something you can’t really explain to someone who has never seen it live and in person. Maiorano’s husband was the dancer under the skirt. The giant mannequin dances around on the main street, which is blocked off, and fireworks spew from her arms while the Blue Coat Band plays the Tarantella. The crowd claps in rhythm to the music while she dances.
It’s pretty neat that New Castle has kept this tradition alive through the years.
The evening ended with fireworks.
Mahoningtown is usually a quiet town, but this is the third event I’ve attended there, and they really know how to throw a festival.
A few years back, a friend who was in the crime watch group at the time invited me to see Halloween done right.
While children were trick-or-treating, people had tents set up outside their homes on the sidewalks, where they sat giving out candy to the children. You could smell meatballs, sausage and tomato sauce cooking all over town, and as we walked through the streets, people would invite us to have a sandwich or drinks. We didn’t stop to partake, but the atmosphere was so happy and warm that I felt like I lived there.
After trick-or-treat, residents went to the town park, where children sat on hay bales watching Halloween movies, and the townspeople gave out hot dogs, hot chocolate, cider and candy treats. The happy atmosphere was similar to that of the summer Italian festival.
Another fun time I had there was one Christmas season, when Santa’s live reindeer were in the park and the children were able to pet them.
These Mahoningtown gatherings are some of New Castle’s best kept secrets. Let’s hope these traditions and the town’s spirit prevail for years to come. They are what make New Castle special and unique.
Jennifer Lombardo has provided her recipes for pasta fagioli and waffle cookies, below.
PASTA FAGIOLI
(Jennifer Lombardo)
1 gallon-sized can of Six in One crushed tomatoes
1 12-ounce can tomato paste
1 16-ounce can of DeLallo tomato puree
1 or 2 cans of white cannellini beans, drained
1 pound tubetini pasta
4 cloves garlic
fresh parsley
1 large white onion, chopped
2 tablespoons garlic powder
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon black pepper
¼ cup good grated macaroni cheese
Chop garlic together finely in a food processor with a handful of fresh parsley.
Place onion with a little vegetable oil in a large frying pan. Brown the onion a little, then add the crushed garlic and parsley, reducing the heat a little.
In a bowl, mix garlic powder, salt, pepper and grated cheese together. Add a little bit of that to the onion and garlic mixture. Once it’s browned just a little, mix in tomato paste.
Then add 2 cups water (you can use water from the cooked pasta) and let it simmer a little bit.
In a separate pot, add beans to boiling, salted water, and add the tubetini. Cook them together for about 12 minutes, draining but reserving some of the water for the sauce.
Meanwhile, in batches, mix some of the crushed tomatoes with 1 cup of water in the food processor with some of the seasoning, until it’s mixed together. Do this with all of the crushed tomatoes until it’s all used.
Add the frying pan mixture to the crushed tomato mixture in a roaster pan, add the beans and tubetini and cook on low for about 1 or 2 hours.
Notes from Lombardo: Use one, two or more cans of beans, depending on your preference. Soup freezes well.
CAKE WAFFLES
(Jennifer Lombardo)
“You’re going to need a big huge bowl and a waffle iron to make these,” Lombardo says.
13 eggs
Two bottles of lemon oil
3 full teaspoons vanilla
2 boxes (8 sticks) of Imperial margarine, melted
4 ½ cups of sugar
10 ½ cups Robin Hood flour
2 tablespoons (not teaspoons) baking powder
Puree the eggs in a blender or food processor and add the lemon oil and vanilla.
In a large mixing bowl, combine the cooled, melted margarine and sugar, then add the eggs and flavoring mixture.
Mix together the flour and baking powder and add to the wet mixture, beating it well.
Place a couple tablespoons of batter onto a pre-heated waffle iron, sprayed with oil. Cook until brown and cool on foil. Repeat until batter is used up.
When the cookies are cooled, pack 12 per package in quart-sized freezer bags.
“They’ll keep forever,” Lombardo said. “You’ll have enough for Christmas,” and they will keep their flavor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.