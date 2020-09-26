The second annual Lawrence County Day of Prayer service will be held Sunday.
The event starts at 4 p.m. at Epworth United Methodist Church, 805 E. Washington St. The event will be led by Chaplain Ana Acosta of the Free Methodist New Creation Church, Pastor Tom Thiry of Castle Prayer House and Pastor Pat Austin of Preach Jesus Ministries.
For more information, call (724) 510-8689.
