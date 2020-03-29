DAVE RAMSEY: Porter steak sauce and thick cut ribeyes

Last week, I was meandering through our local grocery store, which had been ravaged.
Looking for bread? Not a chance. Dried pasta? Good try. Potatoes? Sorry, we must also be experiencing a rebirth of the Irish potato famine alongside coronavirus. Toilet paper? Ha! Laughable!
And then something caught my eye in the meat counter, as if framed in beams of shooting light, all by itself.
There it was. A large, uncut slab of beautifully marbled ribeye priced to sell at $6.99 per pound. I felt like I was stealing something. Yes, in this time of pandemonium and self-quarantine, it was time to fire up the grill for the family. And to put a twist on it, I decided to make some porter beer steak sauce which will definitely be a keeper. Hey, I might start bottling it. Let’s get started.
Porter beer sauce ingredients
12 oz bottle of your favorite porter beer
1 cup of ketchup
1⁄3 cup Worcestershire sauce
1 1⁄2 Tbs dark brown sugar
I tsp chili powder
3⁄4 tsp granulated garlic
Salt and pepper to taste
This is so easy. Simply combine these ingredients in a saucepan, stir well and bring to a boil. Then, lower the heat to where there is just a slight bubbling. Leave uncovered, stirring occasionally. The point is to reduce the volume by one-half or so. This is what cooks off the alcohol and simultaneously results in a rich, thick steak sauce.
I cut these steaks to 1 1⁄3 inches thick. I liberally salted (kosher salt) and peppered both sides of the steak as well as the edges and allowed them to come to room temperature, which took 20 to 30 minutes. I set the grill up for indirect heat and sprinkled the hot coals with hickory chips for a bit of smokiness. I placed the steaks on the side of the grill opposite the coals. This is also known as the “reverse sear” technique. Once the steaks were in place I placed the lid on the grill with the vents one-half open.
After 15 minutes or so I checked the temperature of the steaks. Once the internal temperature hit 125 degrees I immediately began searing them over the coals to create texture. We served them medium rare (135 degrees or so) with the freshly made steak sauce and they were ridiculously awesome. Give this sauce and the “reverse sear” technique a try!
Continue social spacing and washing your hands, and say a prayer for the medical community, first responders and grocers, and all of those who are on the front lines serving us during this pandemic. We will get through this and have a renewed appreciation for the lives we are so luck to lead.
Dave Lobeck is an Edward Jones financial adviser in Jeffersonville by day and a BBQ enthusiast on nights and weekends. Liz is his wife. You can contact Dave with your BBQ, cooking or grilling questions at davelobeck@gmail.com. You can also visit their YouTube channel at www.YouTube.com/BBQMyWay.
