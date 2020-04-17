New Castle, PA (16103)

Today

Snow showers in the morning will give way to a mixture of rain and snow for the afternoon. High around 40F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain ending overnight. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.