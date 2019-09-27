Marguerite P. Rooney, 86, of Wampum passed away peacefully Thursday evening, Sept. 19, 2019, in her residence. Mrs. Rooney was born on Sept. 30, 1932, in Wampum, a daughter of the late Bernard and Marie (McGuire) Maher. She was a 1950 graduate of the former Wampum High School. A homemaker, M…