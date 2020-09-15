DAVE LOBECK: Use pork rub when grilling salmon

his is basically the continuation of last week’s column when I shared with you our Mexican street corn recipe, which has officially broken into our “Lobeck Family Top-Ten” list of dishes we prepare at home. And trust me, that’s a big honor.
But, the complement to the Mexican corn that weekend was the salmon dish I am sharing, and it’s pretty darn amazing on its own. They complemented each other perfectly.
I used my pork rub recipe on the salmon, which was perfect. Let’s get started.
Dave’s Pork Rub Ingredients
1⁄3 cup paprika
1⁄4 cup brown sugar
2 Tbs kosher salt
2 Tbs coarsely ground black pepper 1 tsp cayenne pepper
1 tsp granulated garlic
1 tsp ground cumin
1 tsp Chile powder
Creamy Cilantro Sauce
3⁄4 cup sour cream
3 green onions, roughly chopped
2⁄3 cup cilantro leaves — packed tightly Juice of 1 lime
1 clove of garlic — chopped
Combine all rub ingredients and liberally sprinkle on the salmon filets.
We grilled about 2 lbs of skin-on salmon cut into individual steaks.
There will be rub left over for future dishes. Combine the sauce ingredients in a blender and purée until smooth. The sauce will be a beautiful green. Stop for a minute and smell the creamy sauce. It has a great smell of brightness and freshness. If you don’t like cilantro you could use fresh dill or basil, but cut the basil quantity in half.
Set your grill up for indirect heat. Spray (or rub with paper towels) the grill with oil on the side where there is no flame underneath. This will help the fish from sticking. Place the filets skin side down on the grill opposite the flame. Close the lid and allow it to cook for 10-12 minutes or at roughly 400 degrees. Then, open the lid and move the fish to the flame side of the grill, skin side up. This will create wonderful color and texture. The fish should easily flake when it’s fully cooked. Total grill time was around 17-20 minutes. Drizzle with the creamy cilantro sauce and serve. Enjoy!
Dave Lobeck is an Edward Jones Financial Adviser in Jeffersonville, Indiana, by day and a BBQ enthusiast on nights and weekends.
Liz is his wife. You can contact Dave with your BBQ, cooking or grilling questions at davelobeck@gmail.com. You can also visit their YouTube channel at www.YouTube.com/BBQMyWay!
