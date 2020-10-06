DAVE LOBECK: Spicy peach and apple chutney perfect on brats

don’t know about you, but as the seasons change, so does my palate. But one thing that doesn’t change is my love of a perfectly grilled bratwurst.
Most times I make grilled bratwursts, I use the techniques I learned from some guys that worked at Kraft Foods and were at the PGA Tour event in Milwaukee.
With this method you pierce the bratwursts and then boil them in beer with onions and bell peppers. You pierce them because it gives the steam which builds up within the bratwursts a way to escape, keeping them from busting wide open. You then throw them on the grill to create color and texture.
For today’s recipe, I simply grill the brats using the indirect heat method. I still pierce them, then I place them on the side of the grill opposite the coals or the flame. Depending on your coals or your gas grill setting, you should close the lid and let them cook for 10 to 15 minutes. Then finish them off directly over the coals or the flame.
Now, on to the chutney, which is what I would view as the “autumn twist” to this dish. You’ll have plenty of leftovers with this recipe.
SPICY PEACH AND APPLE CHUTNEY
Ingredients
4 to 5 peaches
2 apples of your choice
1⁄3 cup apple cider vinegar
Juice of 1 lemon
2 yellow onions, chopped
3 cloves of garlic, crushed
2 jalapeño peppers, seeds removed and chopped
2 Tbs brown sugar
1 Tbs chili powder
1 tsp cayenne pepper
1 Tbs vegetable oil
Salt and pepper to your liking
I left the peeling on both the apples and the peaches. I then cut the apples and peaches into small pieces. Over medium-high heat I sautéd the chopped onions, jalapeños and garlic in the oil until the onions were translucent.
I then added the reminder of the ingredients, stirred well and cooked uncovered for 10 minutes or so. I then lowered the burner to medium-low heat and placed the lid on the pot. This will accelerate the softening of the peaches and apples. After 10 to 15 minutes it should be done.
If the chutney is too runny for your liking, you can dissolve a teaspoon or so of cornstarch into a quarter cup of water and then stir it into the chutney while the heat is still on. This will thicken it up a bit. Allow it to cool to room temperature and then smooth it out a bit with an immersion blender. We left it kind of chunky. When time to serve with the bratwursts, warm up the chutney again and spoon over the grilled brats. Top with a bit of mustard and you have a culinary masterpiece on your hands. Enjoy!
Dave Lobeck is an Edward Jones Financial Adviser in Jeffersonville by day and a BBQ enthusiast on nights and weekends. Contact Dave with your BBQ, cooking or grilling questions at davelobeck@gmail.com. You can also visit their YouTube channel at www.YouTube.com/BBQMyWay!
