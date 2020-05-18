DAVE LOBECK: Low and slow carnitas a hit

Anyone who is a regular reader of this column or who knows me personally is aware of the fact that I love smoked Boston butt pulled pork sandwiches.
But, at the urging of our most senior child, Emily, who lives in San Diego, I gave a recipe she sent me a shot this past weekend, along with her suggested tweaks. And let’s just say smoked pork now has a new and serious competitor.
And shockingly, even though this is the first time we have fixed this dish, carnitas have epically and officially penetrated the “Lobeck Top Ten” family recipe list. This pork was flavorful while at the same time delivering a subtle crispness. Many say that the carnita is the “gold standard” of taco fillings. I agree. From a culinary historical standpoint, carnitas originated in Mexico when the Spanish introduced pork to the region. The translation of the word “carnitas” is “little meats.”
Let’s get started.
Ingredients
41/2 to 5 lb Boston butt
3 to 4 Tbs vegetable oil or lard
6 cloves of garlic, crushed
2 tsp dried thyme leaves
2 tsp dried oregano
11/2 tsp Chile powder
11/2 tsp ground cumin
1/2 tsp cinnamon (Emily’s idea)
1/2 tsp allspice (Emily’s idea)
Grated zest and juice of 1 1/2 oranges
1/2 cup chicken or vegetable broth
1 12 oz beer, dark preferred
Pickled red onions as a topping (Emily’s idea)
Cut the pork into 2 inch pieces and season with kosher salt. In a large Dutch oven over medium high heat, add 3 Tbs of oil or lard and lay pork prices in a single layer. Brown both sides. You will need to do this in three to four waves depending on the size of your Dutch oven. This will take 10 minutes or so per wave. As you are finished with each wave, place the pork on a large plate.
Over medium heat and into the same Dutch oven, add the garlic, thyme, oregano, Chile powder and cumin. Stir for a minute or two to saute the garlic. Take a moment and enjoy the smells. Wow. Now add the beer, broth, orange juice and zest, cinnamon and allspice. Bring to a boil and then let simmer for a couple minutes while scraping the bottom of the Dutch oven. Lots of flavor there. Now add the browned pork pieces and place in a 300 degree oven with the lid on for one hour or so. Now take the lid off and turn the meat pieces every 30 minutes or so, leaving the lid off for the last 2 to 2 1/2 hours. The pork will “oven braise” for a total of 3 to 3 1/2 hours.
After the braising, remove the pork and place in a rather shallow casserole container. After it becomes cool enough to handle, shred the pork by hand, making sure to limit access to the kitchen, Trust me, people will want to try a piece at this point. Set the oven to the broil setting, 425 degrees. Pour about one cup of the remaining fluid which the pork was braised in, mix well and spread out. Place in the oven on the broil setting, which will lightly crisp the top layer of the meat. This is very important and might take 10 minutes or so. Be sure to check frequently as you don’t want it to burn.
Serve in your favorite taco shell with pickled red onion (google this recipe; it’s quick and easy) cilantro, cheese and your favorite sauce. We used salsa verde. Enjoy!
Dave Lobeck is an Edward Jones Financial Adviser in Jeffersonville by day and a BBQ enthusiast on nights and weekends. Liz is his wife. You can contact Dave with your BBQ, cooking or grilling questions at davelobeck@gmail.com. You can also visit their YouTube channel at w ww.YouTube.com/BBQMyWay.
