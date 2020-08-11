DAVE LOBECK: Grilled chicken offers a lot of versatility

e love grilled chicken, more specifically grilled boneless and skinless chicken breast.
I’ll agree it’s not so exciting, but if we plan things correctly and grill four or five breasts on the weekend, we have lunches that Liz and I can take to work as well as a couple quick and easy dinners.
Let’s first discuss the best way to grill your chicken. Remember, this is boneless and skinless chicken, so the standard mistake is to grill directly over the flame the entire time, and by the time the internal temperature has reached a safe 160 to 165 degrees, the outside of the breasts are overly-charred and dried out. The solution? Yep, you’ve got it. Indirect heat. We season the breasts with sea salt, granulated garlic and coarsely ground black pepper and place the breasts on the side of the grill opposite the flame. Close the lid and allow the chicken to “bake” for thirty minutes or so, or until the internal temperature hits around 145 degrees. Finish the chicken directly over the flame, which will add a nice grilled texture and color. Pull the breasts when they hit 155 to 160 degrees or so. Now let’s talk about what we do throughout the week with this beautifully grilled chicken.
Simply put, we love salads for lunch. So, after the chicken cools, we cut a couple of the breasts into small bite-sized pieces and place in a zip lock back exclusively for salads. The evening before we create our salads (standard stuff like lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, etc.) and place them in a plastic container whose name starts with a “T.” I can’t use the name because I unexpectedly heard from their lawyers the last time I used their brand name in this column. And here I thought I was giving them a nice “plug.” Anyway, that’s a whole story in and of itself. Another great salad choice is grilled chicken salad, using plain Greek yogurt, slivers of almonds and celery. We’ve also included one of our dinner dishes.
Dave Lobeck is an Edward Jones Financial Advisor in Jeffersonville, Indiana, by day and a BBQ enthusiast on nights and weekends. Liz is his wife. You can contact Dave with your BBQ, cooking or grilling questions at davelobeck@gmail.com. You can also visit their YouTube channel at w ww.YouTube.com/BBQMyWay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.