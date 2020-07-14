Sometimes it’s fun to come up with something unique. Heck, maybe even a taste combination that has never been attempted.
And while that might be a bit of a lofty (and arrogant) goal, it’s kind of fun to attempt. I took that approach with a couple of pizzas we made.
The combinations I came up with were pretty darn simple and were a huge hit with the family. I’ll detail each pizza separately. You could make this with homemade pizza crust, which is what we usually do, but in this case we used the premade and pr-cooked pizza crusts to keep things simple.
PIZZA NO. 1
1 lb of 12 — 14 count shrimp
3 to 4 slices of bacon
3⁄4 cup basil pesto
3⁄4 cup Alfredo sauce
1 cup of shredded Gouda cheese
1⁄3 cup shredded Parmesan cheese
Full disclosure, we used store-bought pesto sauce and Alfredo sauce. I cooked the bacon on the grill in our cast iron skillet. Once the bacon was browned and crispy, I removed it and left the bacon grease in the cast iron where I then sautéed the shrimp quickly until pink. That only took 3 to 4 minutes. Cut the shrimp up a bit (come to think of it smaller shrimp would work great) and break the bacon into small pieces. Mix the pesto and Alfredo to create the base sauce. Spread over the pizza crust and sprinkle a little bit (not all) of the Gouda cheese on the sauce. Now spread out the shrimp and bacon and sprinkle the remainder of the Gouda and all of the Parmesan cheese. Stand back and admire your masterpiece. Now onto the next pizza creation.
PIZZA NO. 2
1 strip or ribeye steak
1⁄2 bunch of asparagus
2 cups mushrooms – sliced
1 1⁄2 cups cherry tomatoes — cut in half
3⁄4 cup pesto sauce with sun-dried tomatoes
3⁄4 cup Alfredo sauce
Fresh mozzarella cheese — small pearls preferable
Season the steak with salt, pepper and granulated garlic. Grill over very high heat till rare. Remember, it will cook for another 10 minutes or so when the pizza is put in the oven. Snap the tough base end of the asparagus and discard. Cut the remaining asparagus to bite-sized pieces. In the cast iron with the remaining bacon grease, saute the asparagus for 5 to 7 minutes, then remove. Next, saute the sliced mushrooms and then lastly, saute the cherry tomatoes for 2 to 3 minutes. Now let’s assemble the pizza. First, slice the steak into bit-sized pieces. Mix the pesto with the Alfredo and spread over the pizza crust. Now add the remaining ingredients and then spread out as much fresh mozzarella cheese as you desire.
Bake both pizzas in a preheated oven set to 400 degrees. We baked ours for 8 to 9 minutes. Pull them out, slice them up and enjoy your creations!
Dave Lobeck is an Edward Jones Financial Adviser in Jeffersonville, Indiana, by day and a BBQ enthusiast on nights and weekends. Liz is his wife. You can contact Dave with your BBQ, cooking or grilling questions at davelobeck@gmail.com. You can also visit their YouTube channel at w ww.YouTube.com/BBQMyWay.
