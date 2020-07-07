In today’s column I thought I would start off by sharing our experience venturing out in these strange times to one of our favorite restaurants, Jack Fry’s on Bardstown Road in Louisville.
For those of you who are foodies, if you haven’t been to Jack Fry’s, you definitely need to if you visit Louisville. The restaurant was established in 1933 by Jack Fry, who happened to love amateur boxing, sports in general and of course, horse racing. Because of that the walls are packed with really cool sports photographs and memorabilia. The atmosphere is classy while at the same time, comfortable.
Liz and I try to get over there a couple of times each year. Many restaurant-goers feel it is one of the best restaurants in the entire country. The place seems to have its own soul and heartbeat. Everyone there is typically happy and in a celebratory mood.
But this visit was surreal. You now have a set block of time for your reservation. Once you have used up your block of time you have to head out to allow the next customer to have your table. We happened to go on a weeknight to celebrate our anniversary.
Normally, they are packed nonstop every evening whether weekday or weekend. While we were there I’m guessing there might have been four other tables occupied, with a limited number of tables available due to the new social distancing floor plan. No jazz piano, no soul or heartbeat. It was sad.
Please realize this is not a criticism of Jack Fry’s. We had a wonderful time and they did all they could in these strange COVID days to make our visit a 5-star visit. It was just a stark reminder that things are different, and will be for sometime to come. I hope businesses such as this can tread water through COVID and come out of it still intact. If you go, get the spicy deep-fried oysters on creamy grits and the pork chop.
Anyway, onto the steak. This could have been one of the best steaks I have ever prepared. I found a nice tomahawk steak, which is a thickly cut ribeye (this one was 2½ inches thick) with an extended rib bone.
Luckily the bone wasn’t as long as they normally are and I was able to fit the steak into a one-gallon zip bag. Once in the bag I pushed all the air out, sealed it and submerged it in a large pot of water with the sous vide set at 132 degrees. I did not season the steak at this point, and I let the steak sit in the circulating water for 2½ hours or so.
Once the steak registered 132 degrees, I liberally seasoned both sides of the steak (don’t let others see the steak at this point because it’s an unattractive grey piece of meat) with kosher salt, coarsely ground black pepper and granulated garlic.
The grill was set to high and was blazingly hot. I allowed the flames to hit the steak, caramelizing the outside of the steak, creating great color and a crusty texture. I turned the steak every 45 seconds or so until I got it where we wanted it. I placed butter on a cutting board and placed the steak on top of the butter and added dabs of butter on the top. I let it rest lightly covered with aluminum foil for 6 to 7 minutes before carving. It was perfectly cooked to medium-rare with a restaurant-quality crust. Enjoy!
Dave Lobeck is an Edward Jones Financial Advisor in Jeffersonville Indiana by day and a BBQ enthusiast on nights and weekends. Liz is his wife. You can contact Dave with your BBQ, cooking or grilling questions at davelobeck@gmail.com. You can also visit their YouTube channel at www.YouTube.com/BBQMyWay.
