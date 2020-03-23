DAVE LOBECK: Enjoy grilled chicken parmigiana on spaghetti squash

Allow me to start off on a serious note. I am really concerned that many of our local eateries will be taking a significant business hit as this coronavirus episode runs its course. Not only will the proprietors feel the impact, but so will a lot of the staff who work primarily on tips.
I came across on Facebook the idea of buying gift certificates now from your local eateries and then using them when things calm down a bit. While this solution may not fully heal everyone, it will provide the business owners with some much needed cash flow right now. And when you do use the certificate, hopefully sooner rather than later, remember to tip extra well.
Onto the recipe. I had grilled some chicken breasts, and wanted to use some of it the next day as leftovers. We love spaghetti squash as an alternative to pasta. I just think it’s really cool that there is a squash that acts like pasta. So, I came up with this quick and easy recipe. In fact, I’m almost embarrassed by how easy it is. Let’s get started.
Ingredients
2 spaghetti squashes
1 to 1 1⁄2 pounds of grilled chicken breast – cut to bite sized pieces
1 jar of your favorite marinara sauce (unless you want to make your own); 1 pound of fresh mozzarella cheese — “fresh” is important
Grated parmesan cheese
Salt and pepper to taste
Fresh basil — chopped
Most of the work comes from preparing the squash. Cut it lengthwise in half and scoop out the seeds. Be careful when cutting. The “shell” is hard to cut through and the meat of the squash is very firm. Pour half inch of water in a baking sheet and place the squash face down in the water. Place in a preheated oven at 375 degrees and bake for 45 minutes.
We did this the night before and then placed them in a zip lock in the fridge. The next evening, we preheated the oven to 350 degrees and then baked the squash again for 15 minutes or so, just to warm it up a bit. We then added 1⁄4 pound or so of grilled chicken on the squash, then 1⁄4 cup or so of marinara sauce, followed by slices of fresh mozzarella. Then a sprinkling of salt and pepper. We baked it until the cheese melted then topped it with parmesan cheese and fresh cut basil. You can even set the oven to “broil “ to brown the cheese up a bit, but we didn’t do that in this case.
We served it in the squash “shell” which performed as the perfect bowl. It was a fun and delicious dish. Always remember that fear is contagious. Enjoy!
Dave Lobeck is an Edward Jones financial adviser in Jeffersonville by day and a BBQ enthusiast on nights and weekends. Liz is his wife. You can contact Dave with your BBQ, cooking or grilling questions at davelobeck@gmail.com. You can also visit their YouTube channel at www.YouTube.com/BBQMyWay
