Is there really a turkey shortage?
Call me paranoid, but I’ve already done my Thanksgiving shopping.
My culinary nightmare would be waking up a couple of days before Thanksgiving and going to one store after another looking for all the accoutrements for the great American feast, only to find one empty shelf after another.
With all the supply-chain chatter in the news, I decided to go get it done. I’m pretty sure I paid too much for my turkey, but I look at the extra cost as an emotional insurance policy, knowing the family will not be going turkey-less.
This time of the year I do get questions from people asking me how I plan to prepare our Thanksgiving turkey.
Before I share that highly secretive piece of information I thought I would reminisce a bit about the different ways I’ve prepared turkeys over the years.
TRADITIONAL OVEN-BAKED TURKEY
This is how Liz and I started our turkey journey years and years ago. One positive attribute that I surely miss is the way it made the house smell. Since we now prepare our turkey outdoors, I do definitely miss that aroma.
A huge negative was that the oven was taken, creating an issue for side dishes, which in some cases can be even bigger stars of the Thanksgiving show. If I were to do a turkey indoors I would definitely bake it tented and breast side down, which I believe helps keep the white meat moist.
Oh, and never trust the plastic pop-out thermometer. Invest $15 for an instant-read digital.
SMOKING A TURKEY
We did this a few times, but some of our family members felt the smoke flavor was a bit too heavy.
Also, the skin comes out rubbery. Smoking a turkey is something you need to be careful with.
Since you are smoking at a low temperature, typically around 240 to 250 degrees, a really large bird may sit in that lukewarm danger zone where bad bacteria stuff can happen for a bit too long. If you were to smoke a turkey I wouldn’t go over 13 to 14 pounds.
DEEP FRIED TURKEY
Full disclosure. This Cajun approach could be my favorite way of preparing a turkey. The hot peanut oil immediately seals in the juices, and the turkey cooks pretty darn quick.
The honest reason I haven’t done one for years is that in my opinion, it’s quite a hassle.
Although now that I sit here reflecting on my fried bird experiences of the past, I may resurrect this approach next year. You have to be careful and know what you are doing. Watch videos and do not take shortcuts unless you like the excitement of a fire truck visiting your home on a major holiday. Also, size matters. Limit the bird to 13 pounds or so.
KETTLE-GRILLED TURKEY
We love this turkey technique too. You set up your grill with charcoal and indirect heat. I came up with a process where I used a hickory log as the barrier that kept the coals on one side of the grill.
The turkey would then be on the side opposite the coals. The coals would slowly smolder the log, giving the bird some smoke flavor. This technique works a lot like an outdoor oven, running at 350 degrees or so. Those turkeys in the picture were the finished product of kettle grills.
THIS YEAR’S TURKEY
We will be using our pellet grill this year as we grill/smoke my overpriced turkey. One technique I began using last year or the year before was to spatchcock the bird.
This is where you cut the back bone out and snap the collar bones (sorry to be so graphic) and lay the bird flat on the grill. This way both the dark and white meat finish a bit quicker and at the same time. A good comparison would be grilling a burger as opposed to grilling a huge meatball. The burger will be cooked much more consistently. We will grill at 300 degrees and then crank it up to 375 degrees for a bit to crisp the skin.
However you prepare your turkey this year, Liz and I hope each of you enjoy the holiday with friends, family or both.
While these last couple of years have been “trying” to put it mildly, we each have many wonderful things to be thankful for. President Lincoln placed Thanksgiving on the “official” holiday list in the midst of the Civil War, reminding us to be thankful and grateful for our blessings, even in challenging times.
Each of you is a blessing to me. Your interest in my cooking exploits has lasted for over 10 years now, giving me numerous hours of motivation, reflection and culinary creativity to share with each of you weekly. I love it, and Liz appreciates it. Thank you.
Dave Lobeck is an Edward Jones Financial Adviser in Jeffersonville, Indiana, by day and a BBQ and food enthusiast on nights and weekends. Liz is his wife. You can contact Dave with your BBQ, cooking or grilling questions at davelobeck@gmail.com. You can also visit their YouTube channel at www.YouTube.com/BBQMyWay.
