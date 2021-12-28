One of my favorite shows these days is a series called “A Taste of History.” Its host is Walter Staib, an internationally known chef with over four decades of cooking experience.
He also happens to be an expert at “open hearth cooking,” meaning he can cook over an open fire in a large fireplace with all the original cooking utensils our forefathers would have used. He travels to different spots and cooks historic dishes in notable kitchens such as Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello to the banks of the Delaware River at Washington’s Crossing.
He locates original recipes from the 1700s and early 1800s, securing the original regional ingredients and creating an end product that is identical to what our forefathers would have experienced.
The dishes were surprisingly complex and labor intensive such as “Fried Lake Perch with Sally Lunn croutons,” “New England Boiled Dinner,” and “Baked and Stuffed Sturgeon.” The boiled dinner consisted of beef brisket, pork shoulder and chicken as the proteins, and more root vegetables, spices and herbs than I have room to list.
A Christmas recipe that he shared is “Virginia Ham and Oysters” along with “Chestnut Fritters.”
As a bonafide foodie, the thought of time travel back to that era to experience the tastes, smells and traditions of those times would be quite an adventure.
After diving further into the internet I was able to locate copies of actual Christmas menus from various inns in colonial Virginia.
These are some of the dishes offered on Christmas Day in the 1770s:
Wassail, Cheese Wafers, Williamsburg Inn Chilled Crab Gumbo, Roast Young Tom Turkey, Fresh Mushroom Dressing, King’s Arms Tavern Creamed Celery with Pecans, Heart of Lettuce, Russian Dressing, Eggnog Pie and Ambrosia, Mince Pie with Rum Butter Sauce.
One dish that was quite popular with the more affluent members of society was a boar’s head. Yep, quite literally the head of a pig on a platter. And believe it or not, you can find recipes on how to prepare this on a BBQ using indirect heat. The head is brined and then cooked at 275 degrees until the internal temperature hits 175 degrees or so.
As the head reaches temperature, it is basted in maple syrup. Evidently the jowls taste like extreme bacon and the cheeks are succulent pulled pork. We won’t go into the other parts of the head but let’s just say all that was left was bones and teeth. Remember that in the days of our forefathers, nothing of the animal was ever wasted.
The Christmas holiday celebration in those times lasted roughly two weeks, and very little got done during that time period other than lots of festivities and parties. Based on the recipes I’ve reviewed they were probably going through periods of meat sweats and hangovers.
For the Lobeck family our traditional Christmas Day dish is homemade lasagna. The lasagna noodles are made from scratch and are a beautiful green color resulting from the fresh spinach kneaded into the pasta dough. The thin pasta is stacked six to seven layers deep, with each layer blanketed in a slow-cooked beef and pork bolognese sauce along with a bechamel sauce. Finish each layer with freshly grated parmesan cheese and you have an authentic Italian Christmas meal, Lobeck-style.
Dave Lobeck is an Edward Jones Financial Adviser in Jeffersonville, Indiana, by day and a BBQ and food enthusiast on nights and weekends. Liz is his wife. You can contact Dave with your BBQ, cooking or grilling questions at davelobeck@gmail.com. You can also visit their YouTube channel at www.YouTube.com/BBQMyWay.
