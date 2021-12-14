As we move into the winter months, soups and stews will become more prevalent on our lunch and dinner tables. And while boxed and canned beef and chicken broth is convenient, in all honesty you don’t really know what’s in it.
If you study the ingredient list you’ll see terms such as monosodium glutamate (MSG) and “natural flavors,” which is essentially code for lab-created flavors. Some even add yeast extract. And, of course, there is sodium, which all of us worry about if we are concerned about blood pressure and heart health.
What are the benefits of homemade beef broth? Well, as discussed above, you know what’s in it. But beyond that, naturally made beef bone broth promotes your body’s absorption of minerals, improved brain and intestinal health, better tissue rejuvenation, healthier joints through the absorption of collagen, chondroitin, glucosamine and gelatin, healthier skin and a more robust immune system, just to name a few.
By the way, other animal bones such as chicken and fish can obviously be substituted.
Let’s get started.
Homemade Beef Broth
Ingredients
• 6 lbs femur beef bones (call your butcher — he’ll know what you need)
• 1 large yellow onion, cut into chunks
• 3 to 4 large carrots peeled and cut into large pieces
• 3 to 4 stalks of celery cut into chunks, including the leaves
• 1 head of garlic — outer skin peeled and cut in half down the middle so cloves are exposed
• 2 to 3 twigs of fresh thyme
• 1 Tbs coarsely ground black pepper
• 5 to 6 qts of water
• 2 to 3 bay leaves
Preparation
I placed my bones in a roasting pan and set them in the pellet smoker set to 400 degrees. Obviously this also can be done in the oven.
After 30 minutes I turned the bones. They should be starting to brown and releasing fat at this point.
After about 30 additional minutes I added the veggies and stirred things around a bit. I wanted the vegetables to caramelize slightly.
Next I transferred the bones, liquified fat and veggies to a large stewing pot. I added some water to the roasting pan and scraped off the pieces stuck to the bottom and added those to the pot as well.
I added the water, thyme, pepper and bay leaves. I brought everything to a boil and then turned it down to a low simmer, leaving the lid off for the entire time. We left it on the stove at a very slow and low boil for eight hours. Some people do it overnight.
After eight hours I removed the bones and the vegetables. I double-bagged them in plastic grocery bags to discard. Next, I ran the fluid through a pasta colander and then finally, ran that through a wire strainer.
I’m guessing we ended up with three quarts of broth, which we placed in the fridge overnight with the lid on. The next day the solid fat surface on top was removed and discarded, leaving a delicious broth that we used to make a delicious beef vegetable soup.
We still have some broth remaining that we will condense down over the stove and place in an ice cube tray to freeze for future use.
Overall, homemade beef broth has a much more subtle and smooth flavor than store-bought.
You will notice I added no salt to the recipe. It’s up to you to determine how much salt you require.
Enjoy!
Dave Lobeck is an Edward Jones Financial Adviser in Jeffersonville, Indiana, by day and a BBQ and food enthusiast on nights and weekends. Liz is his wife. You can contact Dave with your BBQ, cooking or grilling questions at davelobeck@gmail.com. You can also visit their YouTube channel at www.YouTube.com/BBQMyWay.
