I absolutely love Italian cooking.
This past weekend we had an “Italian Night” at my house to watch Godfather II, which in my opinion is one of the best movies ever made. It was only slightly better than the original Godfather, but topping the original in and of itself was an accomplishment.
Prior to watching the movie, we obviously had to serve a rich Italian meal, preferably consisting of pasta. We chose to smoke a brisket the day before and then use the brisket meat in the ragu sauce. It was delicious.
Before I get started, I want to tell you that if you end up with an urge to view the Godfather movies, please just stop at Goldfather II. Godfather III was abysmal.
OK. Now let’s get to cooking.
The quantities below served seven adults with leftovers remaining. Adjust accordingly. We used fresh rosemary and thyme, but for the recipe today I substituted dry herbs for convenience.
Smoked beef brisket ragu on pasta Ingredients
• 3 lbs of smoked brisket — shredded or cubed
• 1 35-oz can of Cento San Marzano peeled tomatoes
• 3 large carrots — peeled and finely chopped
• 3 large stalks of celery — finely chopped
• 2 medium-sized onions — peeled and chopped
• 6 to 7 cloves or diced garlic
• 24–oz of beef stock
• 2 Tbs of tomato paste
• 2 bay leaves
• 2 Tbs dried Rosemary
• 2 Tbs dried thyme
• 1 Tbs fennel seeds
• 1 tsp sugar
• ½ cup diced pancetta (bacon would work)
• 2 to 3 cups of Italian red wine
• 1 large bag of rigatoni pasta
• Olive oil
In a large dutch oven, start cooking the pancetta, onion and carrots in a couple of tablespoons of olive oil over medium-high heat. After the onions start to soften, add the celery and garlic. Continue to cook and stir until the onions become lightly golden. This is when the sweetness comes out. Now add the wine, rosemary and thyme. Cook until the wine reduces by one half, stirring frequently.
Now add the tomatoes, tomato paste, beef stock, fennel seeds, sugar, beef broth and bay leaves. Bring back to a slow boil and allow to cook for 10 minutes or so uncovered. Cover with the lid and place in an oven set to 350 degrees. Allow to sit in the oven undisturbed for ninety minutes or so. Last, add the brisket and cover again, allowing to cook in the oven at 350 degrees for 45 minutes or so.
Cook your pasta according to the directions on the bag. Drain the pasta and place back in the pot.
Game time!
Ladle as much of that rich, red brisket ragu over the rigatoni as you prefer. Serve family-style where people come to the counter and dish their own. You could also put everything in a large bowl and pass around at the table.
Top with grated Parmesan cheese and shredded basil or parsley leaves. The smoked brisket adds a hint of smokiness that is really awesome. Enjoy!
Dave Lobeck is an Edward Jones Financial Adviser in Jeffersonville, Indiana, by day and a BBQ and food enthusiast on nights and weekends. Liz is his wife. You can contact Dave with your BBQ, cooking or grilling questions at davelobeck@gmail.com. You can also visit their YouTube channel at www.YouTube.com/BBQMyWay.
