As Liz and I continued down the vegetarian path (yes, that was intended to be in the past tense) I wanted to fix something that would come as close as possible to a smoked, pulled pork sandwich, which is one of our favorite things we fix on the smoker.
Before I launch into this week’s edition, I can officially inform you that vegetarian January has come to a screeching halt. Who crumbled? Not me I tell ya, it was Liz.
After three weeks of it she simply had a hankering for some meat. Specifically, she was out with our daughters and due to peer pressure, she crumbled.
But, in the spirit of full disclosure, I did try one smoked jalapeno cocktail weiner — the questionable kind that comes in a can, simply out of curiosity. This happened back at the beginning of the month, so technically, I crumbled first. But, for three weeks, we truly did stick to it and enjoyed it. Let’s get started.
Jackfruit is a fruit that grows in Indonesia and is considered the largest fruit in the world that also hangs from a tree. It’s pretty popular over there and is the national fruit for a number of countries.
And when I say “largest,” I mean it can be as large as 50 pounds. It’s a total pain to carve, and luckily it is shipped here either canned, frozen or bagged. The fruit when raw tastes like a mellow combination of a pineapple and a banana. The seeds, which come embedded in the fruit, are slightly larger than almonds, but tender and edible.
I had viewed a number of videos explaining how to prepare the fruit in a way to be a vegan replacement for pulled pork sandwiches. I took what I concluded to be the best parts of all the videos and gave it a run. I served the sandwiches with an avocado slaw on top of the smoked fruit.
First, I located canned jackfruit at Trader Joe’s. This recipe used two 15-ounce cans. The fruit was brined, so no salt needed to be added.
We drained the chunks of fruit and liberally applied my homemade pork rub to each piece after tossing them in olive oil. We set the pieces (they were roughly two inches in size) on a cookie cooling rack that was set on a cookie tray. We then placed the jackfruit in the smoker set at 240 degrees and let it smoke for a little over one hour. We could have gone longer but I didn’t want to risk drying out the fruit.
Next, we brought the fruit in and shredded it with a fork.
It has an amazingly similar texture to smoked pork shoulder. That’s when the seeds became visible, but we left them in. They were really tasty and tender.
I tossed the smoked fruit in our favorite barbecue sauce and finished it off over a hot skillet to firm up the sauces a bit and to slightly caramelize the sugars in the sauce. Next, the slaw recipe.
Creamy Avocado Slaw
• 3 cups shredded cabbage/slaw mixture
• 1 ripe avocado
• 1 to 2 cloves of fresh garlic — coarsely chopped
• 2 Tbs maple syrup
• 2 Tbs apple cider vinegar
• Salt and pepper to taste
• Juice of one lime
Combine everything other than the cabbage into a blender and blend away. Pour onto the cabbage and toss. That’s it! It’s really delicious.
Now, put a healthy layer of the smoked and pulled jackfruit on a bun and top with the slaw.
Dig in! Don’t compare it to pork, just enjoy it on its own. We really enjoyed it, but back to meat!
Dave Lobeck is an Edward Jones Financial Adviser in Jeffersonville, Indiana, by day and a BBQ and food enthusiast on nights and weekends. Liz is his wife. You can contact Dave with your BBQ, cooking or grilling questions at davelobeck@gmail.com. You can also visit their YouTube channel at www.YouTube.com/BBQMyWay.
