Dave Lobeck

Isn’t it crazy that by this time of the year, almost half of us have given up on our new year’s resolutions? Tragic.
But, the way I see it, this creates an opportunity for me to nudge you toward an outdoor grilling and smoking culinary challenge. We can call it a “new” new year’s resolution.
I remember speaking to a Rotary Club years ago on the topic of grilling and smoking. I posed the question to all gathered (there might have been 50 people or so there) how many of them typically use a gas grill as opposed to a charcoal grill.
My next question was going to ask about smokers, but when I learned that roughly 45 of the 50 people present cooked on gas and only 5 used charcoal, I didn’t move forward with that third question. Depressing.
But here’s the good news. I’m not going to ask you to work on your beef brisket or Boston butt techniques with a gas grill (cooking time there is 10 hours and more).
I’m going to ask that you give ribs a try. And, in the off chance you have never cooked, grilled or smoked ribs, I’m going to cover the basics, with the understanding you will truly give this a try this year. Agreed? Handshake? Good. You won’t regret it. Let’s get started.
I’m going to ask that you start off with baby back pork ribs. For one, they don’t take any trimming as do standard spare ribs. Secondly, they are leaner and don’t take as long to cook.
I use a pellet grill when smoking mine, but you can use a gas grill set to indirect heat and even use a smoke box if you want some smoke flavoring.
If you are doing more than one rack of ribs I would suggest you buy a rib rack. Local retailers carry them as does any significant online retailer. They allow you to place your ribs vertically so they don’t take up near as much room.
There is a membrane on the bone side of the rib. You can peel that off by using a piece of paper towel to get a good grip. Others do nothing with it and don’t notice a difference.
I spray the ribs with olive oil spray and then liberally apply our pork rub to both sides of the ribs. I place the ribs wrapped in foil in the fridge for an hour or so to let the rub liquify a bit.
I then place the ribs without the foil on the pellet grill set at 250 degrees. I let them smoke for 2 hours. If I were using gas I would set one of the burners to high and use an oven thermometer to get a feel for the temperature when the lid is closed.
After two hours, I loosely wrap the ribs in foil and let cook for another hour. Lastly, I turn the temperature up to 350 degrees and place the ribs back on the grill without the foil for 20 to 30 minutes. This firms up the bark.
You will know the ribs are done when the meat begins pulling away a bit to expose the tips of the bones. We serve our ribs dry with sauce on the side.
Liz and I debate what is considered a perfectly cooked rib.
My former Kansas City BBQ Society judging days typically cause me to look for meat that pulls off the bone cleanly but doesn’t fall off. Liz, on the other hand, likes the meat falling off the bone.
Guess how our ribs were fixed this time around? Yep, they were falling off the bone.
As I close, remember, we had a handshake deal. Give ribs a try this year. If you have any questions, drop me an email.
Dave Lobeck is an Edward Jones Financial Adviser in Jeffersonville, Indiana, by day and a BBQ and food enthusiast on nights and weekends. Liz is his wife. You can contact Dave with your BBQ, cooking or grilling questions at davelobeck@gmail.com.
