Consider today’s edition of BBQ My Way more of a travel blog as opposed to sharing cooking techniques and recipes, although I will share with you how I have success with preparing fresh fish.
Liz and I were lucky enough to get away for a week and visit Anna Maria Island, just outside of Tampa Bay. We are still here as I type this and it is raining like cats and dogs. Luckily this has been the first day of questionable weather, and our last day, which is tomorrow, is supposed to be sunny and beautiful.
Specifically, our house is on Holmes Beach, which is a part of Anna Maria Island. We are a short walk from the beach and we have a couple of bikes to explore the town. Everywhere you look there are bikes and golf carts of many sizes moving with the traffic, which this week is bumper to bumper since it is spring break.
One of our highlights has been finding a seafood shop near the beach called Captain Anthony’s Stone Crab Store. Anthony was raised in Anna Maria and has been crabbing here for over 40 years. To say he and his wife are local legends is a bit of an understatement. His shop is basically a framed structure with screens serving as walls. He and his wife offer stone crabs, shrimp, red snapper, grouper and the like. Shopping there is quite an experience. Once you tell Anthony what you would like, he pulls it out of his cooler and carves it to order in front of you while telling his colorful life story.
“People down here are the kindest people you will ever meet,” Anthony said. “But if you aren’t a good person they will figure you out quickly. They have a sense for that.”
There was a bit of an uncomfortable pause at this point as he kept carving away. He then finished his dissertation with his verdict. “But I can tell you are a good guy. You will love it down here.”
I was relieved that I had passed the Captain Anthony personality test. To finish the transaction you slide a credit card or cash through a slit in the screen. It looks as though he has an active online business for shipping stone crab claws all over the country.
Since we have been here we have had both grouper and red snapper from Captain Anthony. We made ceviche with some of the grouper. That’s where you allow the fish to marinate in lime juice and then toss with red onion, cherry tomatoes, avocado and spices. The lime juice firms up the fish and while not technically cooked, it feels like it is. Scooped up with corn chips it is absolutely delicious.
The cooked version of both the grouper and red snapper were prepared by sautéing. The thick fish steaks were sprinkled on all sides with a seafood rub and cooked over medium-high heat in olive oil and butter. Once both sides are browned, the heat is turned off and the lid is placed on the skillet where the radiant heat finishes the cooking process. If you kept cooking over heat the outside would become overcooked by the time the middle of the fish is fully cooked. Once the fish flakes all the way through it is done. We served it with a fresh squeeze of lime. Both the grouper and red snapper were delicious, but in my culinary scoring system the red snapper wins at the finish line by a nose. A little lighter and flakier.
We also tried sautéing some lion’s mane mushrooms, which we bought at a local farmers market. They are quite meaty, large, dense and spongy. Unfortunately I can’t give you an honest appraisal as I burnt the garlic, which infiltrated the flavor of the mushrooms. I hate cooking on electric stove tops. Anyway, back to BBQ and grilling next week. I have access to a gas grill here at the house and I haven’t fired it up once. Have a good week!
Dave Lobeck is an Edward Jones Financial Adviser in Jeffersonville by day and a BBQ and food enthusiast on nights and weekends. Liz is his wife. You can contact Dave with your BBQ, cooking or grilling questions at davelobeck@gmail.com.
You can also visit their YouTube channel at www.YouTube.com/BBQMyWay!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.