Dan Vogler a nominee for election law board

A longtime Lawrence County commissioner is one of 18 people selected by Gov. Tom Wolf to sit on the Pennsylvania Election Law Advisory Board.
Wolf has nominated Dan Vogler to the position. Confirmation of his appointment must be finalized by the state Senate.
The Advisory Board was created earlier this year as a result of the enactment of Act 12 of 2020, which changed some of the state’s election guidelines and allows all residents the choice of voting by mail.
The duties of the board, established earlier this year, board’s duties will include studying the provision of Act 12 and identifying statutory language to repeal, modify or update the act. It also will involve collaborating with other agencies and political subdivisions of the commonwealth to study election-related issues, and studying the development of new election technology and voting machines.
The board also will evaluate and make recommendations on improving the electoral process in Pennsylvania by amending Act 12 or through regulations promulgated by the Department of State, and it will involve implementing the best identified practices to ensure the integrity and efficiency of the electoral process.
The board will consist of a number of legislative leaders, some county commissioners and other residents of the state, Vogler explained at the commissioners meeting Tuesday.
“I’m truly honored and appreciative to have been nominated for this board,” he said. He noted that it is a nonpaying position, and that state Sen. Elder Vogel’s office had previously contacted him to see if he was interested in serving.
Vogler, began his fifth four-year term as a county commissioner in January, and had served as chairman of the board of commissioners for 12 of the 16 1/2 years he has served.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.