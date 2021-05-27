Customers, former employees react to Reyers closure

BY MICHAEL ROKNICK
THE (SHARON) HERALD
SHARON – A running enthusiast, Bill Tobin guesses he bought at least two or three pairs of athletic shoes every year at Reyers Shoe Store.
When the store’s owners announced Monday that Reyers was closing after more than 130 years in Sharon, it hit Tobin hard.
“This is a real shot in the gut,’’ said Tobin, a retired banker from Hermitage.
On Monday, The Herald broke the news that Reyers would close its downtown Sharon store and move to the Eastwood Mall in Niles, Ohio.
The store will close around Aug. 1, and the relocated store will open about the same time.
Reyers’ impending departure has shaken the local retail establishment. Reyers President Mark Jubelirer and his brother, Vice President Steven Jubelirer, said the move was a painful but necessary decision.
Falling consumer traffic in downtown Sharon and rising internet sales made the move essential.
“We needed traffic,’’ Mark Jubelirer said. “Eastwood Mall has much more traffic and serves a larger population.’’
A painstaking three-year search for a new Shenango Valley site was considered, Steven Jubelirer said, including the Shenango Valley Mall in Hermitage and at least one downtown Sharon location.
None met requirements for the store’s business plan.
Like other traditional retailers with storefronts, Reyers has to compete with ever-growing online merchandise sales.
It’s a form of competition that would have been unimaginable to the store’s founder.
German immigrant John Reyer, a cobbler, opened the shop in 1886 in a narrow storefront in the first block of West State Street in downtown Sharon. He handed the store down to his son Carl.
Harry Jubelirer bought the store in 1952 and moved his family to Sharon from the Pittsburgh area.
He died in 2006 after spending more than a half-century growing the business into a nationally known retailer located – as his advertising proudly exclaimed – “in beautiful downtown Sharon.”
In 1963, Reyers moved to the multi-story building at 69 E. State St. that had been the JC Penney department store. That site later became the Reyers Outlet store for discounted footwear after the main store moved a few blocks away in 1986 to the Sharon City Center on South Water Avenue. It filled a sprawling space that had been a grocery store.
The company also ran a second store a couple decades ago in the Boardman Plaza in Boardman, Ohio.
Sons Mark and Steven Jubelirer took over Reyers from their father. They both credited their dad for expanding the store and thriving when at least six other Sharon shoe stores fell by the wayside.
Each of the competitors specialized in a specific product niche, such as children’s or men’s shoes, or high-fashion footwear for ladies. Under Harry Jubelirer, Reyers didn’t target only one market.
“He went after all of the niches and won their business,’’ Mark Jubelirer said. “He was a spectacular salesman.’’
The store was particularly known for stocking odd, hard-to-find sizes and widths of shoes.
It was common to see multi-generational employees at the store, particularly in sales.
“Dad trained employees, and then trained their children and then their grandchildren,’’ Jubelirer said. “Parents recognized Reyers was a good training ground for their children’s next job.’’
Tobin agreed.
“Harry was the cornerstone of the business,’’ he said. “He knew how to merchandise the market.’’
Vince Cardamon worked nearly 40 years as the store’s manager and retired in 2019.
“I have nothing but good memories there,’’ Cardamon said.
Before the internet and stiff competition from deep-discount stores, he said there were times the Sharon store wasn’t just busy – it thrived. Hundreds of out-of-town tour buses annually once made shopping destinations out of Reyers and a handful of other local specialty retailers, like Daffin’s Candies or Kraynaks lawn and garden center.
In that period, Reyers used a delicatessen style of service, where customers had to get a ticket, numbered 1 to 100, from a dispenser to claim their places in line. On occasions there were such a crushing volume of customers that all the numbers were taken.
“You had to wait to get a number, so you could wait until that number was called,’’ Cardamon said.
He credited the Jubelirer brothers, whom he respectfully calls “the boys,’’ for staying in Sharon as long as they did.
“The boys did everything they could think of to increase business,’’ Cardamon said. “If I had owned the store, I would have moved 10 years ago.’’
For generations, Reyers has been a downtown Sharon anchor retailer that attracted customers from the greater region, including Pittsburgh and Cleveland. Still, it was local residents who talked about the store the most.
Reyers’ multi-generational tradition didn’t apply just to the owners and employees, but to customers like Tara Metro as well.
“When I went to the prom 30 years ago, I got my shoes at Reyers, and that’s where my daughter got hers,’’ said Metro, of Sharon.
In the end, Tobin acknowledged that Reyers’ departure was business, not personal. But that didn’t mean it would go down easy for him.
“I’m going to miss Reyers being in Sharon,’’ he said.
