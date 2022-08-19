For more than 100 years, the Boy Scouts of America has prepared young people for life through some of the most outstanding leadership and growth programs available nationally.
Whether it is camping, hiking, community outreach or building remote controlled robots, Scouting offers exciting programs designed to inspire, build character, and instill the values that boys and girls need to succeed today. The programs are for girls and boys ages 6-20.
During the week of July 25, the Moraine Trails Council hosted its annual Cub Scouts day camp at the former YDC, now referred to as Frew Mill Campus and operated by Lawrence County Community Action Partnership. More than 60 Cub Scouts, first through fifth grade, gathered from a variety of local packs to foster and strengthen self-confidence, ethics, respect for others, academic skills and leadership abilities that will stay with them their entire lives.
The Cub Scouts are divided into smaller groups called dens. Based on age, the scouts are group together as Tigers, Wolves, Bears, Webelos and Arrow of Lights.
This year’s day camp theme was Wild Science where the Cub Scouts were allowed to learn new skills in a safe and nurturing environment. Some of the exciting activities the youth participated in included weather through cloud watching, seed pods from wild flowers, knot tying, creating a terrarium, archery, bb’s, sports, water games, exploring the baking soda rockets, knot tying and many more activities.
They were treated to a science show from Mad Science of Pittsburgh which explored the properties of temperature, they dropped eggs from a bucket truck to explore, and end the week with songs and skits performed for their family and friends.
LCCAP’s Frew Mill Campus contains the Exploration & Innovation station, a newly renovated space that provides many STEAM opportunities for learning as well as outdoor space for nature adventures. This space provided the perfect opportunity for the Cub Scouts to explore the onsite gardens, discover the beauty of pollinators, and explore the hydroponics lab.
The Moraine Trails Council of the Boy Scouts of America, headquartered in Butler, supports scouting programs in Western Pennsylvania in Armstrong, Butler, Lawrence and northern Westmoreland Counties. Their mission is to prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes by instilling in them the values of the Scout Oath and Scout Law.
Additional information can be found at www.morainetrails.org. Local packs and troops are currently conducting a membership drive. Find a pack or troop near you at beascout.scouting.org.
