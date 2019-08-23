Cryotherapy clinic marks first year

It’s been one year since Dr. Thomas Malvar and Dr. Maritoni Malvar opened Enclave Cryotherapy in Neshannock Township.
The practice, located at 176 Enclave Drive next to the Malvars’ family medical practice, features a “cryosauna” – a 7-foot chamber that releases liquid nitrogen at about minus-184 degrees Fahrenheit for a maximum of three minutes, cooling the body with a dry chill.
The clinic’s whole-body cryotherapy is available to anyone 14 years and older. The Malvars’ oldest client is 96 years old; the youngest is 10.
According to the Malvars, cryotherapy provides pain relief from arthritis and soreness after exercise or sporting events. It can also provide an energy boost, they say, for clients with anxiety/depression; sleep improvement for insomniacs; and calorie burn to enhance weight loss.
The Malvars will celebrate the clinic’s first anniversary from 5 to 9 p.m. Aug. 29 with a buy one session, get one free offer. They also will hold drawings for free cryo sesssions.
For more information, call (724) 698-9907.
